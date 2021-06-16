Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) Offense: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:02 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect at the listed location. The suspect produced a bat and struck the victim. The victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding Officers.

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 57 year-old Ronald Garris, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat).