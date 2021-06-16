Facebook’s new podcast listening tool launches next week

Facebook is moving to the next phase with its podcast / page integration plan, which offers podcasters more ways to promote their podcast content in-app by reconnecting their audio content directly to their Facebook audiences for in-stream listening.

As reported by The edge, Facebook is now contacting selected page owners with this new notification, which states that they will be able to join their podcast’s RSS feed on their Facebook page, which will then generate automatically linked, playable news feeds for all published episodes. forward.

As you can see here, the announcement explains that from June 22, users will be able to ‘listen to every episode directly on Facebook’ via the new podcast integration tools. The announcement also refers to a new podcast tab on Pages, which has not yet been officially confirmed, but is also likely to appear soon.

Facebook first outlined its plans for a podcast integration process back in april as part of its broader range of audio-social instruments, in response to the rise of Clubhouse.

Like Facebook set out at that point:

“You will be able to listen within the next few months podcasts directly on the Facebook app – both while using the app or if the app is background. And because it’s still difficult to discover podcasts you like, we’ll help you find new podcasts and episodes based on your interests, comment on them, and recommend them to your friends. “

The new integration with Pages is the next phase in this, providing a more direct way for Facebook page fans to discover relevant podcasts from the people they’re already interested in, while also providing a new way to promote podcast promotions to give the apps. 2.85 billion users.

In addition to this, The edge also note that within Facebook’s Terms of Service for Podcasts, there is a reference to a new audio grab option, which enables Facebook users to create and share short clips (less than a minute) of your podcast audio in the app.

This could be another way to raise the awareness of podcasts, which can ultimately be a big boost for listeners, especially for those who have an established, engaged Facebook community.

The addition of podcasts in the Facebook experience is in line with the broader pressure on creative monetization tools, designed to help artists as well as creators affected by COVID-19, and to make Facebook a more attractive partner platform to make for these highly followed voices.

By integrating more monetary tools, such as podcasts, and soon, newsletters too, Facebook can become a more important partner for creators to build their business interests, which will then provide a greater impetus for them to place original content on the platform, and also keep it in line with Facebook’s network, instead of drifting away to say TikTok instead.

What is the real race here. Every platform is now building money-making tools to keep the best creators active and active – because the more content they provide to their audiences on each platform, the more their followers will continue to return to those apps, which the increase engagement and the platforms ensure themselves can maximize their own business interests through advertising.

It will also help with advanced targeting, which is influenced by the gradual shift to increased user privacy, which is currently best emphasized by Apple’s ATT update in iOS 14.5. As more platforms want to offer more privacy tools, which limits data tracking, it will affect the advanced advertising targeting tools – but if Facebook can help more creators build audiences and maximize engagement on the platform, it can immediately ‘ a connection to targeted, focused niche groups, based on specific topics and interests.

Facebook already has groups for this, and a direct audience connection around podcasts and newsletters will improve it even further, giving The Social Network another chance to target.

Defending TikTok with one hand and welcoming more revenue potential with the other.

Facebook is now contacting selected Pages regarding the upcoming podcast update.