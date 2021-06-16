(Subscription required) A Claremont attorney was held in criminal contempt and fined $2,000 for insinuating a panel of 4th District Court of Appeal justices might be in the pocket of The Irvine Co. and had turned a blind eye to the shenanigans of disgraced lawyer Thomas V. Girardi.
Lawyer held in contempt for implying justices were corrupt
