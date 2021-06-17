Matthias Manasi, the internationally sought-after conductor from Berlin will not extend his collaboration as Music Director of the Nickel City Opera Buffalo

USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outgoing Music Director - Matthias Manasi leaves the Nickel City Opera in Buffalo, NY, USA

Another surprising piece of news from the international classical music scene: Matthias Manasi, Music Director of the Nickel City Opera in Buffalo, NY, USA will be leaving the Nickel City Opera in July 2021. Matthias Manasi will not extend his collaboration as Music Director of the Nickel City Opera. In July 2021 he plans to leave the Nickel City Opera in order to focus more on his international commitments and his duties as chief conductor of the orchestra "I Solisti di Milano" in Milan, Italy.

Since 2017, when Matthias Manasi led a breathtaking production of Mozart's 'The Impresario', he has been in charge of the musical fortunes of the Nickel City Opera in Buffalo (NY) and is now ending his four-year collaboration there with the 2020/21 season.

The conductor from Berlin is an internationally sought-after conductor, especially famous for his interpretations of operas by Wagner, Puccini, R. Strauss and operas of the 20th and 21st centuries.

In recent years he has been under contract in Poland at Teatr Wielki in Warsaw (Polish National Opera), Opera Wrocławska, Opera Poznań, in Germany at Opera Kiel, Staatstheater Stuttgart, Staatstheater Braunschweig, Staatstheater Kassel, Oldenburgisches Staatstheater, Opera Leipzig, Opera Halle, Theater Bremen and in Austria at Stadttheater Klagenfurt

He made his debut on the concert stage with the Orchestra Sinfonica di Roma, the Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra, the Liepāja Symphony Orchestra in Latvia, the Romanian Radio National Orchestra in Bucharest, the Orquestra Filarmonia das Beiras in Lisbon (Portugal), the Vantaa Symphony Orchestra in Helsinki (Finland), the Orquestra Sinfônica do Rio Grande do Norte in Natal (Brazil), the Orquestra Sinfônica do Teatro Nacional Claudio Santoro in Brasília (Brazil) and the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra in Tucson (USA) in February 2020.

In the coming seasons, Manasi will focus on CD recordings, opera premieres and concerts with international orchestras.

Follow Matthias Manasi on Facebook and Twitter