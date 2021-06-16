4 criteria to check if you use social messages for customer service

Imagine that you have a problem with a product or service and that you need to contact the company’s support team. You visit their website, navigate to their contact page and find a list of social messaging apps (including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and WeChat) next to their phone number.

Do you stand in front of the phone tree and keep your music on – or fire up your choice messaging app?

If you choose the second option, you will see a trend that is growing rapidly. With 45% of customers If we now predict that digital channels will be their primary way of contacting brands in the future, it’s clear that social messaging is the future of customer service.

It makes it a critical part of your social media strategy move forward.

This massive migration to digital channels also means that the expectations of your customers have changed dramatically. Are you ready to meet them? And more importantly, do you know how to measure how “good” the digital customer era looks?

Today, consumers expect speed, convenience and personalization from your brand, especially when it comes to customer service and engagement. To keep them happy, it’s important that you meet your goals – and the way you track your performance with them – in line with these new criteria.

There are many Key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of your social media programs.

Social messages KPIs differ. Message channel conversations are often related to service, which is why these KPIs usually match the metrics used by customer service teams in a contact center.

When setting up KPIs for social messaging, our advice is to keep it simple. Focus on the four universal goals for social messaging, identify the most relevant KPIs to track the goals, then adapt, experiment and repeat them as you refine and optimize your strategy.

1. Fast response time and always service

Fast response times and service that is always on the go are now paramount when it comes to customer care. Unfortunately, the standard method of providing customer service over the phone often means long waits and limited hours.

This is where deflection comes in.

Diversion is a technique used to transfer an incoming call to another channel, such as messages. It offers your customers a way out of the traditional queue, giving them the option to switch from telephone service to messaging service. This is a quick way to help more customers connect with your team through the channels they prefer.

Excerpts and repeated requests for support can greatly help your time and resources. Automation is a very effective way to divert many of these requests, thus freeing up your employees’ time to handle more complex and valuable requests.

Using digital channels, customer care customers can integrate chatbots, automation, and self-service features to help customers 24 hours a day.

The best way to track your progress toward your goal of fast response time and always-on-service is through a popular customer care KPI: first contact solution.

The KPI to look at: first contact decision

First contact solution (FCR), also called first contact solution (FTR), is the rate at which customer service requests are resolved without having to delay to a future date or escalate the request to another department or manager.

You calculate FCR by dividing the number of people whose cases were resolved at the first point of contact by the total number of cases handled by your team.

First contact decision = total resolved cases / total number of cases

2. Effective problem solving

Four out of five customer service leaders say that significant percentages of the total ticket volume of their team are tickets that are very repetitive, yet easily solvable. Automating answers to these recurring questions is a very effective way to resolve this inefficiency.

For more complex questions, you can use automated routes to send customers to the right department or person based on the topic of their request.

Pro type: If you use Sparkcentral from Hootsuite, you can stay up to date on your most important topics with automatic routing and prioritization. Tackling new or difficult topics can easily be done with predetermined “quick answers”. Customer care teams often need more data, such as a document, a photo or information about a place. If customers can quickly get the information they need for you, you can solve problems faster and respond with useful information to help them solve their problems. Rich media can also create new efficiency in your customer service process.

The best measure for detecting effective problem solving is average handling time.

The KPI to look at: Average handling time

Average handling time (AHT) is the average duration of the entire customer call transaction, from the time the customer starts the call to the end of the call, including waiting times and transfers, as well as post-call work.

Average handling time = (total call time + total waiting time + total post-call tasks) / number of total calls

3. Coverage across all channels

There are so many digital channels to keep up with that even the brands with the best resource are struggling to cover all the digital bases. It can be easy for a message to fall through the cracks and create a bad customer experience.

Unfortunately, it only takes one bad experience to lose a customer; 47% of customers due to poor customer service or support experience stopped doing business with a business.

Make sure you are available on all the different channels where your customers want to reach you. Keep track of the total message volumes per channel and give preference to the coverage for those your customers use the most.

Set expectations in advance on less popular channels. For example, if your brand has an account on Twitter but is not active there, you should leave instructions in your biography or a fixed tweet about where to contact you so customers know how to get the fastest response.

The KPI to check: Average first response time (per channel)

First response time (FRT) is how long it takes a customer service agent to respond to a customer support query. This is calculated by measuring the length of time between when a customer submits a request and up to the time when a customer service agent responds to the ticket.

Calculate the average FRT by adding all your FRTs and dividing by the number of queries.

The simplest way to monitor response time for social messaging is to use a platform like Sparkcentral at Hootsuite, which automatically records FRT for your various messaging channels. This makes it easy to manage and report on all your digital messages from one platform.

First response time = (time a customer service agent responds to a query – time when the customer submits the query) / total number of queries

4. Happy customers

Social messaging has some benefits that can help you win customers’ hearts. First, it puts customers under control. They can contact you on their terms while multitasking. They can have a quick back-and-forth conversation with you in a moment of downtime at work, or send their request and take the conversation later if they have time for it.

Another simple way to create a positive experience? Save them the trouble of repeating themselves. One third of the respondents in a HubSpot study said that the thing they find most annoying about a customer service engagement is the need to repeat their personal information and issues to multiple support representatives.

To create a seamless experience for your customers and your customer-oriented employees, integrate your social media and messaging data with your customer service and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platforms and measure your customer satisfaction with customer satisfaction (CSAT).

The KPI to Look At: Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction, or CSAT, is a measure of how happy people are with your product or service.

Include Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSAT) in your social messaging channels to track the overall happiness of customers and set goals to improve.

You can track CSAT results on different channels to see if customers are happier via messages or by phone. Sparkcentral users can even analyze specific topics that make them score low and high, so that they can adjust workflow and update agent training accordingly.

Managing social messages and locating KPIs is easy if you have a central tool to keep your team organized. With Sparkcentral door HootsuiteBrands can easily manage and report incoming customer support inquiries on social media via Instagram, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, WeChat and WhatsApp. You can even use Sparkcentral to manage messages you receive through your own digital channels, such as your website or app. Social messaging is rich in data, and there are many metrics that you can track based on your specific priorities. Start with the basics we listed in this article, and then branch out as you identify further KPIs that can help you track progress toward your customer service goals.

KPIs can be easily tracked through an SLA management system: created to help you define demand, monitor performance, and review opportunities in your business. By helping you identify and resolve issues and weaknesses, an SLA system will ensure that your customers receive excellent service and support. And with Sparkcentral’s Sark feature, you can use one platform to easily manage all your service level objectives for all messaging channels.

