HONG KONG, June 16, 2021 -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram AR+AI Digital Creation Will Become a Mainstream Service, As 5G Promotes the Upgrade of Film and Television Culture". 5G base station construction is now in full swing in China. According to Xinhuanet and other media reports, as of the end of April, Beijing has deployed 56.4 thousand 5G base stations, including 8.9 thousand 5G indoor distribution systems, achieving full coverage of 5G networks in key functional areas such as the core area of the capital, CBD and Olympic sports center area. Correspondingly, most provinces and cities in China are also vigorously promoting 5G networks. Not long ago, a road test was conducted on Unicom's 5G existing network in Beijing, testing 5G applications along the way such as HD video download, large file upload, full HD live streaming, cloud games, ultra HD video conference, HDR video drag-and-drop function at any time and AR interaction. The road test results showed 5G network has no lag and no dropout. In addition, 5G network is 5 times to 9 times faster than 4G network, and beyond that, 5G has 0% dropout rate, 8.5ms time delay and 98.75% coverage.



5G network is laying stably. How to make the application of high-speed network "fly into ordinary people's homes" as soon as possible so that the public can use faster 5G network in more specific scenarios? This is the next important research direction of 5G construction. Driven by 5G, cloud computing, AI and other technologies, the development of Chinese film and television industry is assisted by emerging technologies. Driven by cutting-edge technologies, the transboundary integration of the film and television industry with emerging technologies, such as big data, VR and AI, has created a novel series of emerging technologies such as immersive experience (VR, AR), 8K resolution, HDR video, star replica, etc., which enables the film and television industry to continuously innovate in the implementation of presentation forms, communication media and application scenarios. The "5G+ upgrade era" comes.

5G+ film and television market has great potential

According to the data in the "2021 China 5G+ new cultural and creative sectors research report", the direct and indirect economic output of 5G industry has already reached 484 and 120 billion yuan respectively in 2020. With the rapid popularization of 5G technology, the 5G direct economic output and indirect economic output including 5G cultural and creative sector are expected to increase by 20 thousand and 4000 billion yuan in 2022. The 5G+ film and television market has strong development potential. The development of 5G has made Internet companies not satisfied with the low-efficiency business model of digitizing IP cultural content. They combine online and offline applications with 5G technology, so as to enhance user experience and realize the positive superposition of cultural value and industrial value. In addition, they bring users both the ultimate enjoyment and content dividends through technological advantages.

Supported by 5G technology, big data, live games, VR and other technologies will be vigorously promoted to further expand the fields related to user experience, so that the experience of virtual reality will be more real. 5G technology brings innovation in the sense of perception and beauty to the cultural fields, such as games, film and television, prompting technology to add cultural ambience to the film and television industry.

5G+4K/8K revolutionizes film and television industry mode

As the 5G era comes, ultra HD video business is immensely developed. The resolution of the film and television business is now a longboard that network platforms are trying to shape. Today, network video platforms are all starting to promote 4K resources. Consequently, 4K resolution has all become the standard for network platforms. As of the end of March 2021, there are seven 4K Ultra HD channels in China, one of which is the China Media Group, and the remaining six local TV stations. The number of 4K channels and 4K video content have great room for application.

With the improvement of information technology, now 8K is also under construction. In 2020, China Central Television (CCTV) realized 5G+8K real-time coverage of the two sessions. In February this year, CCTV 8K channel was officially launched, realizing 8K live broadcast of the Spring Festival Gala. On May 7, CCTV officially launched the construction of 8K UHD TV public service platform to carry out 8K program production, channel broadcasting, signal distribution and other work. It is expected that in 2022, CCTV 8K channel will cover comprehensive program channels, such as news, documentaries, culture and education, film and entertainment, sports games and so forth.

In order to meet the growing demands for innovative consumption in the film and television industry, how can Internet companies strike a balance between consumption and technology? WiMi Hologram Cloud has always been at the forefront of the holographic industry with excellent performance. Founded in 2015, WiMi Hologram Cloud (Nasdaq stock ticker: WiMi) is committed to building big data, innovative and sustainable services for the film and entertainment industry. With the commercialization of 5G, WiMi Hologram Cloud highlights its advantages of virtual technology, such as AR and AI empowered by 5G technology, making full perception, big connection and immersion possible.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has its unique insights in 5G+ film and entertainment

WiMi Hologram Cloud insists on the empowerment of technology in film and television creation. 5G high speed and low latency bring users more content choices: IMAX, Dolby sound, 8K HD and other film and television technologies, which bring audiences a better cinema experience. VR, AR and other forms of immersive content presentation bring users a more real feeling. Cars, outdoor screens and other creative interactive forms promote the diversified relations between the film and television industry and audiences. WiMi hologram Cloud has high-specification filming equipment and network uplink equipment. The filming equipment includes: Sony HD broadcast-grade camcorder PXW-580 and Sony 4K broadcast-grade channel camcorder 4300； BMD broadcast-grade video switchers with green screen keying, AR and other special effects; imported Jimmy Jib, etc. Moreover, WiMi Hologram Cloud’s uplink equipment is the world's top multi-network aggregation video collection and uplink equipment, LIVE U600 4G. WiMi Hologram Cloud relies on advanced equipment to improve the main visual, extension design, virtual scene design, AR visual effects design of link content to achieve the perfect stage design and visual experience.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has won praise for thinking about how to produce more in-depth cultural content in film and television content to achieve the dissemination and inheritance of traditional Chinese culture and excellent cultural heritage. WiMi Hologram Cloud currently owns 132 holographic-related patents, 214 software copyrights, and nearly 5,000 pieces of high-quality, high-fidelity holographic content. In addition, WiMi Hologram Cloud have a comprehensive content library of holographic IP rights, and the format of virtual holographic content covers from 3D models to holographic virtual products. Moreover, the holographic AR products and solutions WiMi Hologram Cloud has cover a wide range of categories, including holographic animation, virtual live streaming, virtual idols and virtual social. Among WiMi Hologram Cloud’s holographic IPs, 2961 holographic IPs are used for virtual education, 851 holographic IPs for virtual tourism, 739 holographic IPs for virtual arts and entertainment, and 103 holographic IPs for virtual science. Besides, WiMi Hologram Cloud's virtual content library is enriched by copyrighted IP content licensed from the third party. WiMi Hologram Cloud works with various content owners to transform high-quality IP into holographic virtual products to complete the operating system of the WiMi Hologram Cloud IP ecosystem. WiMi Hologram Cloud will provide the aforementioned holographic virtual products to China Telecom, the IP rights of which owned by WiMi Hologram Cloud, so as to conduct the business of holographic virtual product rights around whole China through the platform system docking mode.

WiMi Hologram Cloud also realized that the offline entertainment industry didn’t undergo great innovative changes in the form for nearly 30 years and the industry growth has shrunk. In order to meet customer’s stereoscopic demands for holographic visual experience, operators gradually upgrade the new holographic stereoscopic equipment, join WiMi Hologram Cloud platform to achieve holographic stereoscopic visual entertainment experience. WiMi Hologram Cloud has various forms of holographic experience, which can meet the changing needs of customers for curiosity and innovation and improve satisfaction. WiMi hologram cloud entertainment application system can switch the whole-field theme scene with one click, so as to follow the changing demands and quickly meet personalized needs of customers. The form of entertainment, interaction and experience in WiMi Hologram Cloud entertainment platform can completely subvert the experience of current offline traditional entertainment industry, giving rise to a new business form and mode of offline holographic visual experience. Its application areas are as follows: high-end family holographic entertainment, holographic office meetings, holographic KTV rooms, holographic music cafes, holographic dance halls, holographic bars and nightclubs, holographic high-end dining, holographic amusement parks, holographic entertainment, etc.

Due to the advancement of 5G holographic communication, enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the holographic cloud industry, where WiMi Hologram Cloud conducts its business, will see explosive growth. With the deep combination of the holographic cloud industry and 5G, a large amount of holographic technologies will maintain effective growth based on the core technology of 5G+AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face replacement technology, including holographic AR advertising business and holographic AR entertainment business, as well as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holography, etc. 5G will create a better future.

It is worth noting that the development of China's film and television industry is at an accelerated stage compared to some developed countries. The advancement of 5G technology will promote the rapid development of film and culture, while providing users with more interactive ways, better experience and enjoyment, and the continuous dissemination of quality culture in a diversified culture exports.

