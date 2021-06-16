June 2021 Core Update: Part 1 of Google’s First Two-Part Update

On June 2, Google announced a core update (which is normal, considering) it’s been 6 months since the last one), but added that this is only the first part of a duo of Core Updates planned for this summer.

We can expect the next one to land in July.

This comes at a time when many website owners are already aware of fluctuations in Google Search, as the expected Page Experience Update is supposed to be implemented.

Here’s what you need to know about the June 2021 kernel update:

What is the June 2021 core update?

All of the core updates are comprehensive changes to the search algorithm aimed at improving Google Search for users. They do not target specific sites or specific types of sites. Rather, they are intended to provide the most useful SERPs for everyday Google users.

On Twitter, Google’s Danny Sullivan noted that most sites, if not at all, have a major impact on some delivery of this summer’s series of updates.

Why will there be a core update again in July?

Core updates are major updates. In this case, Google signed up for a little more than it could deliver in a single core update. The solution: Let us know what’s ready in June; follow up on what’s left in July.

Some of our planned enhancements for the June 2021 update are not completely ready, so we’ll continue with the sections below, then follow up with the rest with the July 2021. update. Most sites do not see any of these updates, as is typical for kernel updates … – Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) 2 June 2021

Although Sullivan noted that most sites will not notice any changes regarding this update, due to the dual nature of this update, the sites may experience slight changes during the June release that are reversed or changed during the July update.

In other words: Know that the impact of the June update will not be the full story.

How does the core update differ from the page experience?

June 2021 is a busy month for website owners trying to keep up with Google’s changes. This month, the long-awaited use will also be introduced Page experience update. The update was originally planned for May, but has been moved to mid-June and is expected to be completed by the end of August. Here are the key differences between these two important updates:

The key update of June 2021:

Launched on June 2nd.

Was completed by June 12th.

Do not focus on specific website features that website owners and SEOs need to worry about.

The page experience:

Plans to launch mid-June.

It is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Focus on specific site-level UX signals called the Core Web Vitals. Site owners and SEOs need to take a closer look at their sites to determine what needs to be improved for this update.

How should website owners handle the onslaught of updates?

This quick release of algo updates can be a bit unpleasant for site owners who are concerned about their organic search rankings and website traffic. But there is no need to worry because it is entirely possible to protect your site in the midst of all the changes to Search.

Here are two steps you can take to get your website up and running after these updates:

1. Check your most important SEO content

Quality content is the most important consideration when preparing for an update. This is the advice Google repeats every kernel update since August 2019.

The search engine underlined this theme during the announcement of the Page Experience Update, saying that ‘Google is still striving to rank pages with the best information in general, even if the page experience is less. Good page experience does not dominate the good page content. ”

For more guidance on updating site content following any kernel algorithm update, follow the steps in this article.

2. Inspect your site for UX issues

UX is the most important aspect of the Page Experience Update, especially when it comes to your Core Web Vitals (a term coined by Google). The Core Web Vitals are three specific statistics related to how fast your page loads and how responsive it is to users.

For more information about Core Web Vitals and the rating of your site for the Page Experience Update, look at this article.

Further reading: