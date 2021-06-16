Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-15 Nightly Lane Closures from Garnet to Moapa June 16-22 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will intermittently close travel lanes along south and northbound Interstate 15 from U.S. Highway 93 Garnet interchange to just north of State Route 169 (Moapa Valley Road) from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 16 and concluding the morning of June 22 in Clark County. The temporary closures are needed for a 31-mile-long restriping of the center and edge lane lines. Nevada Barricade & Sign Company is the general contractor. Work will occur in a moving operation with a Nevada Highway Patrol escort.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

