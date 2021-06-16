How often to post on social media in 2021

This is the question that launched a thousand sleepless nights: “How often should I post on social media?”

Of course, there is much, much more to a successful social media strategy than just posting the optimal number of times: it’s not a magic formula, let’s get it right.

There is still a lot of pressure to find the sweet spot of frequency. You do not want to overwhelm your followers or feel that you are scattering the news feed. You also do not want to be forgotten or miss out on opportunities for exposure.

But how much is too much? How much is too little? (And then once you have an idea that out, when is the best time to place?)

Well, good news: you can stop your social message. We have all the information you need exactly how often you need to post on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to really optimize your reach – without annoying your followers.

We researched and grilled our own social media team for insights to see the ideal number of times per day (or week) for each platform. Here’s a quick summary of what we found, but read on for more in-depth details:

On Instagram , place between 3-7 times per week .

, place between . On Facebook , place between 1 and 2 times a day .

, place between . On Twitter , place between 1 and 5 tweets per day .

, place between . On LinkedIn, place between 1 and 5 times a day.

Every social media account is therefore unique test and analyze your results is absolutely important. Read on for a detailed outline of some general rules to use as a starting point … then you can start the amazing experiment.

How often to post on Instagram

It is usually recommended to post 2-3 times a week on your Instagram feed, and no more than 1x a day. Stories can be posted more frequently.

During Instagram Creator Week in June 2021, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, suggested that posting 2 feed messages per week and 2 stories per day is ideal for building a following in the app.

Keeping up with your competitors (or frenemies!), It’s probably worth noting businesses place 1.56 jobs per day in their feed. It may seem like a lot, but a social media content calendar can help make regular posting a breeze!

The Hootsuite social media team’s current strategy is to post only 2 to 3 times a week on the mainstream and 2 to 3 times a week to Stories.

‘Think about how often you are heard want to hear from you, ”says Brayden Cohen, Social Marketing Leader. “Concentrate on building a regular cadence: you can increase your followers 2x by simply posting consistently each week, compared to those posting less frequently than once a week.”

Important Instagram stats to keep in mind when posting:

Check out all the latest Instagram stats here, and details on Instagram Demographics here!

How often to post on Facebook

It is usually recommended to post once a day, and no more than twice a day.

Some studies have even found that a fall involve if you post more than that … so do not be too happy. Strive for quality over quantity.

The average Facebook Page share 1.55 posts per day. So, for Hootsuite’s social goals, 1 to 2 posts a day is just right.

‘Daily messages will grow followers four times faster than they have to post less than once a week. It makes sense: more visibility, ”says Brayden.

Keeping up with the regular content is a good idea to do so create a content calendar to stay organized. Try us free content calendar template, or play around with the Hootsuite Planner tool.

Important Facebook statistics to keep in mind when posting:

Get some fascinating numbers in our breakdown of the latest Facebook stats and Facebook demographics.

How often to post on Twitter

It is usually recommended to post 1-2 times a day, and no more than 3-5 times a day.

Of course there is enough of power users out there … bills posted 50 or 100 times a day. If you have time, we will definitely not stop you.

But to keep your brand presence on Twitter active, you do not really have to give up everything and tweet at an FT concert.

In fact, for the general @Hootsuite channel (where the audience is fans, customers and prospects), the Hootsuite team posts one thread of 7 to 8 tweets daily, plus one other post. On our @hootsuitebusiness channel (aimed at supporting business initiatives), they keep up with 1 to 2 tweets daily.

Finding a typo in a post that is already causing a lot of engagement. The worst. – Hootsuite (@hootsuite) 10 June 2021

For the team, it is more than enough to promote engagement and growth.

Remember, no matter how often you post, the best practice is to follow the third rule:

⅓ tweets promote your business

Staff share personal stories

⅓ are informative insights from experts or influencers

Find more Twitter marketing wisdom here.

Important Twitter stats to keep in mind when posting:

View our full list of 2021 Twitter statistics (and explore our guide to Twitter Demographics while you are busy!)

How often to post on LinkedIn

On LinkedIn, it is usually recommended to post at least once a day, and no more than 5 times a day.

LinkedIn itself has seen that brands that post once a month gain followers six times faster than those with a lower profile. The pattern continues with more frequent posting: companies posting weekly two times the engagement, while bands that post daily get even more grip.

Hootsuite tends to fall at the more frequent end of the spectrum … the social team increased their daily posting on LinkedIn in 2021: from two posts a day to three, and sometimes to five, depending on campaigns and events.

‘The increase in the cadence of posts also has a increase in involvement rate, ”Says Iain Beable, social marketing strategist. ‘However, it reflects the type of content we create. In general, if your cadence increases, chances are you may see a drop in engagement rate as there is more content. As we see an increase, it shows that the content we create is more relevant to our audience and more appealing. ‘

To make sure your placement strategy matches your engagement goals, keep an eye on your LinkedIn analytics with a social media management tool like Hootsuite.

Source: Hootsuite

Discover ideas for building your LinkedIn brand our LinkedIn marketing guide.

Important LinkedIn statistics to keep in mind when posting:

Here is the complete list of 2021 LinkedIn Statistics (and LinkedIn demographics, too.

How do you know the best posting frequency for social media?

As with all social stuff, it will be a bit of a trial and error to find the best frequency to post on any platform.

‘I personally have always found the subject of how many times a day should i post a bit extravagant and definitely secondary to the quality of the content that one publishes, ”says Iian.

“Increases in key performance metrics such as clicks and high-quality engagement (comments and preferences sharing) are fundamentally due to whether a piece of content adds value to me as a reader.”

In a nutshell: The quality of the content is more important than frequency. While posting more content can help to some degree, the more relevant and useful your content is to the audience, the better your social channels will perform.

“In a similar way to how organic search has changed from the focus on the keyword to the intent behind the keyword, the same can be said for social,” Iian adds. “Social algorithms now focus on the types of content that provide value to the user, rather than just showing the user everything that is published. ‘

How to plan social media posts

So there you have it: there is no perfect answer this Big Juicy Question, but you at least have a place to start.

Now it’s time for the fun part: create a little wonderful, engaging content and get it scheduled to enter the world! Prepare your messages in advance to reach the frequency with a scheduling tool like Hootsuite – start with us complete guide to planning your social media posts.

