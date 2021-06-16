Recruiting for Good Celebrates NJ Girl InaMinute for Seeing the World for Good
Recruiting for Good creates super sweet pay it forward drawing gig for kids, "See The World for Good." NJ 9-year-old girl participates and draws what she loves.
This month, Recruiting for Good celebrates NJ 9-year-old girl, InaMinute (her nickname).
Once kid completes their sweet drawing (what they love most about the world); they earn a $10 fun food gift card (Donuts, Ice Cream, or Pizza) from Recruiting for Good.
And The Kid Pays Forward The Experience to another kid and makes a positive impact in their life.
According to InaMinute, "I painted an ocean because, I like to swim at the beach. The dolphin that is jumping out of the water makes me think of when I went swimming with dolphins in Florida. When I went to the beach with my family in May we saw so many dolphins swimming. They were jumping and with their families and friends and it made me happy. We couldn't believe how many there were!!! Rainbows make me happy after a rainstorm, because even when it's gross, it can become beautiful out. I don't see rainbows that much so when I do; it's very special. I like sunny days, because I can go in my pool and I love the hot weather. These are all things that I love and I put them into one picture all together."
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
See the World for Good is a super sweet creative gig for awesome talented kids to draw what they love about the world. Kids learn to appreciate, discover, and express the beauty that exists within themselves…honor their contribution, feelings, and uniqueness. Once kid completes gig, they earn a $10 Fun Food Gift Card (Donuts, Ice Cream, or Pizza) from Recruiting for Good; and pays forward the experience to another kid. Inspired by InaMinute. To Learn More Visit www.SeetheWorldforGood.com
Love to help kids and dining out? Now you can do both. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Refer a company hiring professional staff to earn a $2500 dining gift card and enjoy Good Food in The Hood. And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids to make a positive impact. Visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
