Addiego Applauds Signing of Bill Protecting Students with Disabilities from Losing Educational Services to COVID Crisis

Trenton – Senator Dawn Marie Addiego issued the following statement applauding the signing of her bill, S-3434, which will protect students with disabilities from losing out on special education services because of the coronavirus crisis by temporarily extending the timetable for those who could exceed the age of eligibility:

“This bill is about hope and a belief that all children should have the opportunity to achieve their potential. Although today’s signing recognizes the end of a difficult legislative path, it pales in comparison to the fight the parents of these wonderful children tireless face every day. Thank you Governor Murphy and thank you to every parent and every advocate who worked to get this done.

“The disability community was among the hardest hit by this pandemic, but through this legislation students on the brink of aging out will be able to remain in school for an extra year, to make up for the time lost over the last 18 months.”