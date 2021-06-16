Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,229 in the last 365 days.

Addiego Applauds Signing of Bill Protecting Students with Disabilities from Losing Educational Services to COVID Crisis

Trenton – Senator Dawn Marie Addiego issued the following statement applauding the signing of her bill, S-3434, which will protect students with disabilities from losing out on special education services because of the coronavirus crisis by temporarily extending the timetable for those who could exceed the age of eligibility:

“This bill is about hope and a belief that all children should have the opportunity to achieve their potential. Although today’s signing recognizes the end of a difficult legislative path, it pales in comparison to the fight the parents of these wonderful children tireless face every day. Thank you Governor Murphy and thank you to every parent and every advocate who worked to get this done.

“The disability community was among the hardest hit by this pandemic, but through this legislation students on the brink of aging out will be able to remain in school for an extra year, to make up for the time lost over the last 18 months.”

You just read:

Addiego Applauds Signing of Bill Protecting Students with Disabilities from Losing Educational Services to COVID Crisis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.