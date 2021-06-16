Silver Lining & GoDaddy Release An Educational Series About Digital Growth To Help Small Businesses Succeed Online
The series features 8 interactive sessions with real small businesses, 10 GoDaddy experts, and over 40 comprehensive training videos.
According to Silver Lining's SLAP™ data, small businesses that have an online presence and a website are more likely to hit their set financial goals. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internet, combined with the wide use of mobile devices and, more recently, the effects of COVID on our day-to-day interactions, has changed the small business landscape forever. With 81% of today's consumers unfailingly researching before purchasing online or in-store, having an online presence has become more than a choice; it has become a necessity and an increasingly important factor in a small businesses' success and growth. However, according to Venture Forward, a study by GoDaddy, 50% of small businesses surveyed without a website say it seems too difficult or too costly to get one, yet 77% believe that having one would boost their revenue. With the need to go digital, small businesses have had increasing challenges with technology, and others have struggled with limited resources. The good news is, going digital doesn't have to be scary or complicated.
— Carissa Reiniger, CEO of Silver Lining
To help small businesses in their digital quest, in collaboration with GoDaddy, Silver Lining is launching a special 8-part educational series called Let's Talk About Digital Growth. Join Silver Lining's CEO, Carissa Reiniger, and a talented group of SMBs to have an engaging and highly interactive experience as GoDaddy's experts masterfully explain the most vital elements that every small business must handle for online success.
The series covers a wide range of topics, from evaluating your business to stay ahead of the competition to providing engaging content and a flawless experience when building your website; from increasing email marketing conversion rates and engagement to increasing traffic through search engine optimization; from website security to protect your clients and website to growing your social media reach and engagement, and much more.
Small businesses can also get access to over 40 comprehensive and practical video training that will help them apply everything they learned and get their businesses online without confusion or frustration.
“Small businesses need to get online, full stop,” said Carissa Reiniger, CEO of Silver Lining. “According to Silver Lining's SLAP™ data, small businesses that have an online presence and a website are more likely to hit their set financial goals. We can see a clear correlation between having a digital presence and the success rates of small businesses.”
Additionally, in August 2021, Silver Lining will be hosting a special interactive event featuring Fara Howard, CMO of Godaddy. As they prepare for this fantastic educational session, they would love to hear from small businesses - If you could get insight, expertise, and knowledge directly from Fara and ask her one question, what would it be?
They invite all small businesses worldwide to submit their questions for review. The chosen small businesses will be contacted prior to the event and will get an exclusive invitation to participate in the event.
To access the Educational Series - Let’s Talk About Digital Growth, the supporting GoDaddy training resources, and submit your question to Fara, please visit: https://smallbizsilverlining.com/slapschool-digital-series/
