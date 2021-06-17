100 Times More Powerful than Morphine, 50 Times More Powerful than Heroin, the Opioid Crisis is now a Fentanyl Crisis.

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fentanyl is responsible for most US overdose and drug deaths. Treatment specialists call for more aggressive action to stop the growing threat.

By protecting our borders and focusing on the root causes behind addiction, we can reduce overdose risks, crime, homelessness, and suicide.”
— Clare Waismann, RAS/SUDCC, Waismann Method® and Domus Retreat® founder.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fentanyl is a powerful type of synthetic drug that is up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. While used in a clinical setting for the treatment of patients with severe pain following surgery and those with chronic pain, fentanyl is now the most common drug leading to overdoses in the U.S., according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Fentanyl is cheaper to produce and easier to acquire than other opioids. The extreme potency of the drug means it can easily be packaged and smuggled into the country.

The San Francisco Police Department recently seized 16 pounds of fentanyl during a drug bust. Despite the small amount, Police Chief Bill Scott said in a Facebook post that there was enough “lethal overdoses to wipe out San Francisco’s population four times over.”

Customer and Border Protection agents report they have seized more fentanyl by May 2021 than in all of 2020. Fentanyl seizures have been increasing since 2018, but in just 5 months in 2021, agents have already confiscated more than 135% of 2020’s total.

Clare Waismann, Substance Use Disorder Certified Counselor (SUDCC) and Registered Addiction Specialist (RAS), has been on the front lines of treating fentanyl patients for more than a decade. The Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center are generally regarded as the most advanced medical opiate detox treatment worldwide. She believes we need to take a stronger stand in fighting this epidemic.

"We believe that additional resources need to be put into decreasing the availability of fentanyl in our communities and the demand for drugs by our citizens,” Waismann said. “By protecting our borders and focusing on the root causes behind addiction, we can reduce overdose risks, crime, homelessness, and suicide."

Fentanyl’s stronger addictive properties and more powerful withdrawal symptoms have led to a continuing increase in calls for fentanyl detox, according to professionals of the Waismann Treatment™. Those buying opiates on the street often do not know what they are getting. Regardless of what opiates patients think they are buying, what is mostly out there is fentanyl, they say.

Like other opioids, users can develop a tolerance that leads them to take higher and higher doses of fentanyl to feel the same effects. They can quickly become both mentally and physically dependent. Withdrawal symptoms can surface as early as 12 hours, which forces users to look for their next supply.

After numerous attempts to quit on their own, people seek medical assistance. They are generally scared and worried about an overdose. That is when they reach out to the Waismann Method® opioid detox treatment center. Medically directed by Michael H. Lowenstein M.D., a quadruple board-certified physician, the center has successfully treated thousands of patients in its location in southern California with an extraordinarily high success rate.

Doctors, therapists, and staff work with patients to create personalized treatment and aftercare plans to ensure a healthy and effective transition to life without opiates. Waismann Method® patients receive a unique and customized treatment plan.

“We always put treatment and care over blame and punishment. The goal is to heal and restore the lives of those affected by opioid use disorder,” said Dr. Lowenstein. “We believe in providing a safe and effective medically assisted detoxification while emphasizing safety and comfort, so people can have the best chance to succeed.”

