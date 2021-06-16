Why social messaging is the key to an unparalleled CSAT score

Brands with unhappy customers do not last long.

Your customers’ perception of your business affects everything, from the brand reputation and customer loyalty to your core point. If they are happy, do more of what makes them feel that way. And if that’s not the case, you better learn why and do something about it quickly.

Therefore, customer satisfaction measurement and reporting (CSAT) is a must. This is an important metric that you can use to see changes and trends in your customers’ overall satisfaction with your products and services as part of the overall health of your brand.

CSAT is mostly used by customer service and support teams to determine how well they are doing to answer questions and solve problems.

But as these interactions increasingly move to social media, it’s important that your marketing team also pays attention.

Many brands measure customer satisfaction in its simplest form using a CSAT survey– a simple survey with one question that asks a customer to rank satisfaction with your product or service on a scale of one to ten.

While a CSAT survey gives you a snapshot of customer satisfaction at a particular moment (such as after a purchase or support call), each individual’s score is likely to change over the course of their relationship with your brand .

That’s why smart brands strive for more than just a high score in a CSAT survey – they want to make an emotional connection with customers.

Customers who are emotionally involved with an organization are more likely to recommend the product or service, more likely to buy back, and much less price sensitive than those who are not, according to a study by Harvard Business Review.

One very effective way to build a positive emotional connection with customers? Social messages. By offering social care on the channels that customers prefer, you will make it faster and easier to find the help and answers they need.

Let’s look at five of the best ways social messaging brands help connect with customers to improve customer satisfaction.

1. Meet customers on comfortable, personal channels

To deliver excellent customer experiences and improve customer satisfaction, you need to connect with customers on the platforms they are already familiar with – social media, social messaging applications and other digital channels.

Gartner predicts this 60% of all customer service commitments will be delivered via digital channels, such as social messaging, by 2023.

While it still makes sense to offer phone support – which many people still prefer for complicated interactions, accessibility reasons or personal preference – an increasing number of people are using digital channels for the speed and convenience they offer.

With social apps and messaging, people can skip the dreaded phone boom (“push for customers for 12 customers!”) And hold music (“biggest soft rock hits in the 70s and 80s!”) To quickly get the information they need can go on with their day. In the books of most people, it is an excellent customer experience.

To make a smooth transition from phone to social and messaging, you can offer your customers a way out of the queue and enhance their experience with call interactive voice response (IVR) or ‘call deflection’. This gives them the option to switch from telephone service to messaging service.

Serve customers on their own terms

Ask someone who has just put his lunch hour on hold to wait on duty if he is happy with the experience, and you are likely to get serious.

With social messaging, you do not have to limit your customers to a 9-to-5 service window or subject them to long waiting times. They can send you a message on their own time – while taking a Zoom call, waiting on the train, walking their dog or a, ahem, extensive reading interruption.

Engaging customer service via messaging will save your customers from wasting their precious time as they can multitask and approach the conversation if it suits them. Social messaging puts customers back in control – where they need to be – and helps increase satisfaction.

WhatsApp has become a very popular channel for customer service via messaging.

AXA, the first insurance company and roadside assistance provider in Belgium to use WhatsApp for customer service, now boasts a customer satisfaction score of 4.5 out of 5 for customers served on the channel.

3. Do not let customers repeat themselves

In a recent study, a third of respondents said that the thing they find most annoying about a customer service engagement is the need to repeat themselves to multiple support representatives.

Data should follow your customers everywhere to save them from this frustrating repetition. Whether they are communicating via email with a sales representative, contacting a social media manager on Twitter or contacting a customer service agent via WhatsApp, customers see only one brand.

To deliver effective omnichannel care, it is essential that you capture important data at every contact point of customers and equip each representative with the information they need to communicate effectively.

By integrating customer data into your messaging platform, you can make a bumpy experience smoother and deliver excellent customer service – no repetition required.

4. Provide personalized customer service

One of the best opportunities that social messaging provides for brands is the ability to integrate customer data into the messaging platform to get in touch with customers personally – even on a large scale.

By integrating your social media and messaging data with your Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, you can create a better experience for your customers and create a smoother workflow for your teams.

And by adding automation to your work and customer service workflows in the form of message bots to handle the most repetitive customer questions, you can handle repetitive queries faster than ever before, while still delivering personalized scale.

Customers will appreciate the efficiency and speed of response. Nearly 80% of consumers says speed, convenience, expert help and friendly service are, according to PWC, the most important elements of a positive customer experience.

5. Solve customer problems faster

Messaging offers the opportunity to solve problems faster – a win-win for customers and busy service agents.

Messaging applications support rich media content such as interactive voice, video and images, making it faster and easier for service agents to collect and deliver the data they need to solve problems faster and solve problems.

It helps improve key performance indicators (KPIs) such as First Contact Solution (FCR), Average Handling Time (AHT) and – most importantly – Customer Satisfaction (CSAT).

The best way to build an emotional connection with customers is to meet them on their own terms and contact them on the same channels they use to connect their family and friends – social messages.

