UPDATED: Burgum, Goehring to host town hall meetings to discuss extreme drought conditions, response

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will host town hall meetings Wednesday and Thursday with farmers, ranchers and other area residents in the Washburn, Rugby and Medora areas to discuss the challenges created by extreme drought conditions, review the state’s response and answer questions. More than two-thirds of North Dakota is in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

Other officials participating in the meetings will include Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard and director of the Department of Emergency Services; Homeland Security Director Cody Schulz; Interim State Engineer John Paczkowski; and representatives from NDSU Extension and the federal Farm Service Agency.

The meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the governor’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GovernorDougBurgum/. For information on drought relief resources, visit www.ndresponse.gov.

WASHBURN

WHEN: 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, June 16

WHERE: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 2576 8th St. SW

RUGBY

WHEN: 10 a.m. CT Thursday, June 17

WHERE: Coffee Cottage Café, 106 Hwy 2 SE

MEDORA

WHEN: 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT Thursday, June 17

WHERE: Medora Community Center, 465 Pacific Ave.