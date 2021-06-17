Cell Banking Leader Healthbanks Biotech to Offer New Genetic Screening Tests

Healthbanks, the stem cell and immune cell banking industry leader will offer consumers the advanced genetic testing at an affordable rate.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthbanks Biotech, Inc. (“HealthBanks” or the “Company”), a premium cell banking network, announced today that it will launch Healthbanks SmartParenting Carrier & Newborn Genetic Screening Testing and Hereditary Cancer Testing services this month. The stem cell banking industry leader will offer consumers the advanced genetic testing powered by Fulgent Genetics at an affordable rate. Parents who choose to bank their child’s cord blood at birth can now opt to test for diseases, genetic mutations, and cancers for clinical applications. Individuals who choose to bank their immune cells can now opt to screen for hereditary cancer and understand cancer risk and implications.

Healthbanks SmartParenting Newborn Screening Test. Much more beyond the standard state testing, the SmartParenting Newborn Screening Test identifies DNA changes that could cause severe or life-altering symptoms in an infant. The test is focused on early-onset conditions where early detection, intervention, and management could prove essential for the infant's overall health and quality of life. This genetics testing analyzes over 200 genes and screens over 200 conditions.

Healthbanks SmartParenting Carrier Screening Test. The SmartParenting Carrier Screening Test targets pregnant women and those considering in vitro fertilization. It detects any genetic deletion or duplication above two exons and has over 99% sensitivity in detecting known mutations. Healthbanks SmartParenting Carrier Screening Test is Pan-Ethnic- designed to screen for over 30 genes known to be associated with autosomal recessive and X-linked conditions seen at high carrier frequencies within the general population and within specific populations.

Healthbanks Hereditary Cancer Test. The Hereditary Test is for hereditary and severe cancers that occur not as a result of exposure or experience, but rather as a result of genetic mutations. With 1 in 8 of cancers being hereditary, this test is designed for clinical applications and identifies mutations that are autosomal dominant. Healthbanks is offering two Hereditary Cancer Tests: a focused test that tests 30 specific genes and a comprehensive cancer screening that tests 127 genes.

“We are very excited about providing these advanced genetic testing capabilities to our customers” said Joe Shen, Chief Operating Officer of HealthBanks. “With these new tests, our cord blood banking and immune cell banking customers can now detect health risks early and proactivity manage the risk.”

About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is one of the leading cell bank networks in the world and offers services globally through itself and its network companies located in the United States and other regions of the world. HealthBanks is accredited by the FDA, AABB, and CLIA. HealthBanks Biotech was originally founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells and cell based therapies could transform the future of medicine. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit: www.healthbanks.us.

