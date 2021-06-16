PowerShades Introduces Mobile App for Control and Pairing of Its Automated Shades
PowerShades App Lets Users and Dealers Control PoE and RF Shades From Any Location; Simplifies Pre-Programming by DealersJOPLIN, MISSOURI, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerShades, an industry-leading provider of manual and automated window shades for residential, commercial and hospitality applications, introduces its Mobile App for control, pairing and setting limits for its TruePoE (Power over Ethernet) automated shades and RF automated shades.
With the PowerShades Mobile App, users now have the convenience of using a smart phone to control the PowerShades’ complete line of motorized shades, including PowerShades TruePoE automated shades. The industry’s first and only actual PoE automated shades, these shades offer all the benefits of the company’s ground-breaking RF automated shades, along with additional advantages not found in any other type of motorized shade.
Dealers, who may need to pair RF shades to a gateway, can accomplish this using their phone without having to handle multiple remotes. This means pre-programming automated shade functions for customers is easier than ever before.
Said PowerShades President Jason Turner, “Unsurpassed convenience is the main attraction of our PowerShades Mobile App. If the user isn’t close to the remote, they can just click open the App and total shade control is at their fingertips. The app doesn’t have to be on the same network as the smart device, so the user can control their shades from literally anywhere.”
For both RF and PoE shades, the PowerShades Mobile App lets users control single or groups of shades at the same time, and it can be used in conjunction with other control systems and control options. When controlling shades as a group, the App will automatically choose the shortest path to attain the desired position for the group of shades.
The App also shows the position of all the shades, even from a remote location. Plus, the PowerShades Mobile App provides signal feedback, so the user can quickly determine the strength of the connection of the shade to the gateway (if the shades are RF) or if the network is online (if the shades are PoE).
The PowerShades Mobile App is available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store.
ABOUT POWERSHADES
PowerShades is a leading provider of customized, manual and automated window coverings for residential, commercial and hospitality applications that are easy to install, integrate, operate and maintain. Company founders Jason Turner and Ryan Chacon bring over 50 years of combined experience in furniture automation, as well as product innovation and development, to this market. PowerShades offers the industry’s first and only TruePoE automated roller shade. PowerShades offerings include indoor and outdoor window coverings with a wide range of operating methods, including AC and DC powered, RF, solar powered, and the TruePoE solution. PowerShades products are sold through distributors and representatives throughout the U.S. and Canada.
