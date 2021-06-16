Algorand Startup HEADLINE (HDL) Announces Partnership with Texas Blockchain Council

/EIN News/ -- United States, Texas, Austin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEADLINE INC announces partnership with the Texas Blockchain Council.

Texas Blockchain Council

The Texas Blockchain Council's mission is to promote blockchain technology initiatives that drive growth and benefit the citizens of Texas. The Texas Blockchain Council has been instrumental in passing two recent legislative bills:

H.B. 1576: Relating to the Creation of a Blockchain Working Group. H.B. 4474: Relating to the Control of Virtual Currency.

With the influence of their members, the Council advocates for blockchain-centric public policies, to educate members of government about the benefits of blockchain and provide subject-matter expertise on topics related to blockchain, virtual currency, and distributed ledger technology.

Critical Quote

Texas Blockchain Council President Lee Bratcher had this to say about the HEADLINE partnership:

"We are thrilled to welcome HEADLINE Inc. to the Texas Blockchain Council. Their mission of supporting an ecosystem of unbiased news and information is tremendously important in our world today. Harnessed correctly, blockchain technology can provide new and unique economic incentives for those that wish to relay factual information and unbiased stories."

The Texas Blockchain Council is a driving force in the Texas Innovation and Technology Caucus, a bi-partisan group and diverse coalition including (R) Chair, Giovanni Capriglione, (D) Vice-Chair John Bucy III, and other influential members of the Texas legislature.

HEADLINE INC

HEADLINE INC is a central Texas communications organization and the blockchain development collective behind HEADLINE News, a digital media platform engineered to empower unbiased voices in the news. HEADLINE facilitates the production of real-world applications that promote bias-free perspectives and branding in media, finance, and emerging digital frontiers. HEADLINE is also an integral part of the Algorand ecosystem with one of the largest community-backed projects on the Boston-based proof-of-stake network.

HEADLINE was founded by Aaron Martinez, an award-winning blockchain developer, award-winning filmmaker, published poet, and political commentator from San Antonio, Texas.

Founder Statement

Aaron Martinez commented on the TBC partnership by saying:

“This partnership with the Texas Blockchain Council will allow HEADLINE to actively contribute to the Lone Star crypto community, provide feedback on proposed blockchain legislation in Texas, and promote access to ledger technology across the state.”

Moving Forward

HEADLINE is currently expanding operations in Texas. The Algorand-based startup is launching a crowdfunding campaign, adding office space, and recruiting talented journalists and full-stack engineers in San Antonio and Austin.

