Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market Trends Include Adoption Of Technologies And Virtual Centers For Safety During The Pandemic

Segments covered: By Service Type – Institutional Care, Adult Day-Care, Home Care; By Service Provider – Public Expenditure, Private Expenditure, Out-Of-Pocket Spending; By End-User – Elderly, Disabled Adults

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market, the elderly population is preferring virtual senior centers during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the fear of being infected with the virus. This has resulted in an increase in demand for social assistance services through virtual senior centers. Virtual senior centers offer social assistance services to the elderly population through phone and other digital devices and platforms. During the pandemic, Silver Center, a virtual senior center, is helping the elderly population to stay connected and is offering social assistance through different programs.



Similarly, adult day care service providers are adopting the latest technologies to enhance service quality being offered to senior citizens. They are widely using technologies such as wearable devices and geo-fencing. Sensors, voice activation, GPS, bluetooth, and smartphone monitoring apps help in low-cost and efficient monitoring of customers. Major companies offering devices and solutions for adult care include MedMinder, Reminder Noise, Philips Lifeline, GrandCare, iTraq, GreatCall and ClearCare. For instance, in December 2020, a community involved in offering elderly services, incorporated smart technology like smart water meters to offer better elderly care services.

The global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market is expected to grow from $335.88 billion in 2020 to $382.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The services for the elderly market size is expected to reach $558.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Western Europe is the largest region in the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market, accounting for 39.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.1% and 14.3% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia-Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 13.2% and 13.0% respectively during 2020-2025.

To take advantage of the opportunities in the industry, The Business Research Company recommends the companies in the services for the elderly and disabled market to focus on adopting technologies, focus on virtual care offerings, expand in emerging markets, expand in countries with growing geriatric populations, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries, focus on securing long-term contracts with healthcare institutions, leverage social media to maximize reach, leverage e-commerce tools to maximize reach, promote safety and hygiene standards, and of course, target geriatric populations.

Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market - By Type Of Service (Institutional care, Adult day care, Home care), By End User (Disabled Adults, Elderly), By Service Provider (Public Expenditure, Private Expenditure, Out-of-Pocket Spending) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

