New roadway surface coming to SR 161 north and south of Eatonville

Recreational travelers, including some headed to Mount Rainier National Park, may see daytime delays starting June 22

EATONVILLE – Travelers heading to recreational areas near Eatonville on State Route 161 in Pierce County this summer will want to plan ahead to help prevent delays.

Work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 22, to make repairs to SR 161 on either side of Eatonville. The project is being completed by Doolittle Construction, LCC, working for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Once roadway repairs are complete, in early July, crews begin chip sealing over 4 miles of the highway.

Preserving the highway SR 161 is used by thousands of travelers every day and is an alternate to Mount Rainier National Park. The roadway is showing its age with signs of wear and tear with cracked and rutted pavement. This work will extend the life of the roadway surface, reducing the possibility of costly emergency repairs.

What to expect

Reduced speed limit from 55 mph to 35 mph north of Eatonville on SR 161 from milepost 7.01 to milepost 8.93 and from milepost 0 to milepost, 2.5 just south of Eatonville.

Weekday lane closures with flaggers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Travelers may need to allow extra time to travel through the area.

WSDOT encourages travelers to slow down in work zones and watch out for crew members. Traffic fines are double in work zones. This work is expected to wrap up in late September 2021.

Additional planned maintenance and construction closures can be found online at the WSDOT Pierce and Thurston County travel planner. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.