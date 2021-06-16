SHaPE SC’s Health Subcommittee to Meet June 17, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 16, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Health Subcommittee of the SHaPe SC Task Force will meet from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021. This will be a virtual meeting.

SHaPE SC is the Task Force to Strengthen the Health and Promote the Environment of South Carolina. The task force is charged with working to improve the lives of all Palmetto State residents by evaluating and making recommendations to improve the future of health and environmental services within the state. Learn more at scdhec.gov/shapesc.

The meeting proceedings will be open and available to the public to listen using the call-in information below:

Phone #: 864-558-7311 Conference ID: 905 077 339#

The agenda for the Health Subcommittee is available here. A recording of the meeting and minutes will be available here.

