Jim Hohnberger Discusses the Mental and Physical Benefits of Volunteering
Philanthropist Jim Hohnberger recently discussed the many mental and physical benefits of volunteering.
We volunteer to help others, but we end up helping ourselves too”OLATHE, , CO, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's no secret that volunteer work benefits the communities in which you volunteer. However, many people are unaware of just how many mental and physical benefits volunteering can have for the person doing volunteer work. Philanthropist Jim Hohnberger recently discussed these benefits.
— Jim Hohnberger
"We volunteer to help others, but we end up helping ourselves too," Jim Hohnberger said. "Volunteer work has given me some of my most valuable and lasting relationships. I've acquired new skills and have realized that I can conquer many challenges."
Hohnberger explained that volunteering has many social aspects. It allows you to meet like-minded people who are interested in helping others. This can be especially helpful when moving to a new city, as volunteering can immediately invite you into a community that is different from your family or current friends. Many times, volunteering means helping individuals who may be less fortunate than yourself. This can help broaden your view of the community and fill you with gratitude.
Jim Hohnberger added that volunteering has been linked to increased confidence. Helping others often allows you to master new skills and feel a great sense of accomplishment. The simple choice to volunteer involves challenging yourself to try something new, which can result in accomplishing goals, using new skills, and perhaps even discovering talents you didn't know you had.
"Nobody is too old to start volunteering, and volunteer work can have even more benefits for older people," Hohnberger said. "Retirees often lack the daily fulfillment and sense of accomplishment they felt when working full-time. Volunteer work fills those voids."
Hohnberger added that retirees can greatly benefit from the physical and social aspects of volunteering too. Volunteer work often involves physical movement, whether it's helping build a home, restocking shelves in a retail setting, or cooking food. These are all activities that encourage movement and can keep individuals in superior physical health.
Elderly individuals often find socializing difficult, as they no longer see coworkers every day and may have even lost a spouse. Volunteering invites them to be part of the volunteer community, allowing them opportunities to socialize often.
"Everyone can benefit by dedicating a part of their free time to volunteer work. It doesn't matter if you're young or old, you'll quickly realize that volunteering increases your self-esteem, feelings of gratitude, and overall mental and physical health," Jim Hohnberger said. "Enjoying these benefits is as simple as reaching out to local volunteer organizations near you."
Hohnberger is a ministry leader and active philanthropist. He and his wife Sally Hohnberger travel the country touching other people's lives in any positive ways they can.
