Fundamental Features of Best Ecommerce Hosting

It is estimated that e-commerce businesses will have more than 2.14 billion global digital buyers by 2021. E-commerce is becoming one of the fastest growing sectors in the world that benefits greatly from advancing technology.

If you are looking for an effective way to improve your e-commerce business, then choosing the Multi-Vendor E-commerce Marketplace platform is one of the unique ways.

What is e-commerce hosting?

Websites and online stores mainly need web hosts to get online. Normally, web hosting provides a server that is suitable for the website to make their data accumulate easily and offers a better option to connect to the internet. E-commerce stores must be offered by the web hosting company or offered themselves.

Ecommerce needs a host to enable the features of the website which include security, SSL, payment processing, shopping cart software and many more. Hosting is available in a wide variety of specialties and forms based on the requirement.

Quality e-commerce hosting is primarily enabled with advanced features tailored for the business. Normally, it can be free SSL encryption that helps to easily configure the payment gateway, scale for high traffic periods, extra security and many more.

Types of e-commerce hosting:

Ecommerce hosting focuses on providing the User Experience (UX), Reliable Hosting, User Interface (UI), extra security and many more. There are different types of hosting available in the modern times, so it is important to choose a suitable option for the website. When choosing the Multi-Vendor e-commerce market solution, it is a much more suitable option to help the seller to market their products easily online and even worldwide.

Markets with different businesses are considered to be large-scale e-commerce stores in which multiple suppliers can easily sell their products and services. For the presentation of the website, it is important to consider the right platform. There are three main types of hosting such as VPS, shared and dedicated hosting.

Shared hosting: Shared hosting is suitable for beginners and individuals to go into online mode. Lowest price compared to other hosting servers.

Virtual Private Server: VPS is a virtual machine sold by an internet hosting service. Resources are isolated to eliminate the problems associated with shared hosting.

Dedicated hosting: Dedicated servers give the user full access to configure their server without affecting another user. One of the best solutions for an e-commerce website.

Cloud hosting: New-age web hosting solution for storing your website data on multiple servers and easier to add or remove resources at any time.

Features required for e-commerce hosting:

Performance

An e-commerce website needs the best hosting solution for a reliable and fast performance level. More than 57% of consumers leave the site if the loading time is longer than 3 seconds. According to a recent statistic, about 80% of consumers never return when the speed of the webpage is slower. Shared hosting will mainly delay the regular downtime so that it is not suitable for the e-commerce site. CDN is an essential and appropriate feature in the host plan.

Domain name

Domain name on the website is considered as the door for the business. The domain name is also responsible for gaining a relevant audience on the site. You need to do a lot of research before choosing a domain name.

Sake logo

Logo in particular places an extra emphasis on creating a business, and it automatically creates better visual features for the brand identity. The logo of e-commerce sites also has a direct impact on the customers. Keep the logo much more catchy and unique so that it can connect with the audience.

Add Tagline

The tagline in the business is very important as a logo. It represents the vision and mission of your business. You can easily create the audio heading to showcase your message about the product and service.

Call to action

The CTA or Call-To-Action is the written guideline used primarily for the marketing campaign, and it helps to encourage website visitors to act immediately. Having a call-to-action feature on the e-commerce site increases customer confidence.

Full security

An e-commerce website must be secure during the transaction. When you are e-commerce development planning, it is important to focus on the additional security.

Protecting the sensitive data of the customers, such as:

Credit card numbers

Bank passwords

PayPal passwords

Full names and addresses of users

Secure your website with an advanced security system to earn the trust of the customers. With the wrong server code, malicious attackers can easily invade your website.

Navigation

Website navigation is considered as the key feature of the success of the e-commerce website. The navigation feature on the e-commerce website is necessary to be clean and user-friendly. When creating an easy-to-use navigation on the website, it is very important to get the customers to switch between the web pages without any problems.

Bandwidth and file storage

E-commerce businesses need to have more space for the files and need to get more traffic. If you are looking for a host, it is important to know which resources are suitable for the website. Ecommerce sites usually require more space for storing images and videos. More important is to choose the right web hosting plan that the e-commerce website requires.

Auto scale

The traffic in the e-commerce store can be variable, so that it can grow gradually as well as predictably over time. Customers visit the site during weekends and holidays more than weekdays. With the managed e-commerce host, it is very important to look for the scale that includes the auto scale to get the higher traffic times. Auto scale for online stores is mainly increasing with traffic during this time period.

Live chat feature

E-commerce sites need a live chat option for the customers to make their shopping easier. These Live Chat features will add great value to the website and help improve the communication of visitors easily.

Closure

An ecommerce website should be user friendly and activated with the best hosting platform suitable for the website. Adding all the features like UI / UX, CTA, proper navigation, logo and many more will automatically increase internet traffic. Keeping your store website up to date would be a suitable option to keep the customers busy.

