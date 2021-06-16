Christina DiArcangelo Hosts Freedom Party in Honor of Patient Advocacy, Advancements in Medical Research, and More

How one clinical researcher is paving the way for patient advocacy through her work in biotech, pharma, and cannabis

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina DiArcangelo, an Entrepreneur and CEO with more than two decades of experience in the medical cannabis, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, and medical device industries, is hosting the I Am Christina DiArcangelo Freedom Party, in honor of the positive impact the companies and teams she leads have made in patient advocacy, global clinical research as well as AI Technology and the advancement of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring. The event will take place on Saturday, July 17th, at the Downingtown Country Club in Downingtown, PA from 11am-2pm EST. Recently, Christina was part of the cast of “4 Days to Save The World” and participated as a team member to develop a viable business model in four days to stop a Pandemic from crippling our world again. The TV series is set to debut on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms on Earth Day 2022.With the growth of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program as well as other medical cannabis programs across the United States and internationally, DiArcangelo understands the urgent need for a greater emphasis on patient advocacy, mental health and clinical research, especially as mental health cases rise due to the negative impact the pandemic has had on so many.”It is time to ensure that everyone feels that they have a voice and should live their lives in peace and with freedom. No one should be abused and living in silence trudging through life alone.” said Christina DiArcangeloThe I Am Christina DiArcangelo Freedom Party will also unveil Christina’s new podcast, I Am Christina DiArcangelo, created to help educate, empower, and deliver hope to patients and anyone going through tough times, especially with the trials and tribulations caused by the pandemic and in life.To learn more about Christina DiArcangelo and her work, please visit: https://www.christinadiarcangelo.com About Christina DiArcangeloAn entrepreneur and CEO with more than two decades of experience in the medical cannabis, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and medical device industries, Christina’s dedication to revolutionizing patient care is unprecedented. Through her roles as CEO, Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Founder and CEO of Affinity Bio Partners, Chairwoman, Board President, Founder and CEO of Affinity Patient Advocacy in honor of her late father, Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr., and Co-Founder and CEO of AI Health Outcomes, Christina has been involved with revolutionary projects and global clinical studies that positively impact patients. As a clinical research pioneer, contracts negotiator, and business owner, she has utilized the tools at her disposal to champion patient care and provide best-in-class patient advocacy services. For Christina, patient care comes first.