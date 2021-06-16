Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Hogan Announces End of COVID-19 State of Emergency

Emergency Mandates and Restrictions to End July 1, Followed By 45-Day Administrative Grace Period

 

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency in the State of Maryland. As of today, Maryland has surpassed 6.5 million vaccinations, and the positivity rate is a record-low 0.82%.

“Thanks in large part to the hard work, the sacrifices, and the vigilance of the people of Maryland, we have finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” said Governor Hogan. “Each and every one of you—your actions—have made this day possible. I am so proud of our state, and I’m grateful to have had this honor to serve as your governor. Thank you all for being Maryland Strong.”

The COVID-19 state of emergency will end in two phases:

EMERGENCY MANDATES AND RESTRICTIONS END ON JULY 1

All emergency mandates and restrictions will be terminated as of July 1. There will no longer be any statewide mask order in effect for any settings, including schools, camps, and child care facilities.

45-DAY ADMINISTRATIVE GRACE PERIOD THROUGH AUGUST 15

Thursday, July 1 will mark the beginning of a 45-day grace period, where certain regulations will continue to be relaxed to complete the administrative transition out of the pandemic. This includes such provisions as renewing driver’s licenses, winding down emergency health operations, and the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19.

