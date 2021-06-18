Want to Make Your Cybersecurity Risks (Almost) Go Away? Learn more on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
These days, so much of our business and personal lives take place in cyberspace. But how do we know if our online activities are safe?
Most of us recognize that cyberspace can be a dangerous place. But few of us really understand the real threats we face. And fewer still have a proactive, workable plan in place to minimize our cyber risk exposure and keep our business, our family and ourselves secure.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
For example, by the time they discover they’ve been hacked, most businesses have been compromised for months or even years. Rather than reacting when a problem surfaces (at which point it’s already too late), a better approach is to act now and take the correct steps to prevent the breach in the first place. But what are those steps?
To help SMB leaders and security professionals focus on appropriately balancing cybersecurity risk and business value, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features Dr. Eric Cole, Founder and CEO at Secure Anchor Consulting and author of, most recently, Cyber Crisis: Protecting Your Business from Real Threats in the Virtual World. Hosting the show as always is Pivot Point Security’s CISO and Managing Partner, John Verry.
Topics discussed include:
• The 3 non-negotiable cybersecurity rules for SMBs
• The “Law of Cybersecurity” and balancing risk and value
• The single, simple reason why so many SMBs accept insane levels of cyber risk
• The real goal of cybersecurity (hint: it’s not attack prevention)
If you’re ready to simplify and clarify your cybersecurity view and greatly reduce cyber risk, be sure to listen to this fast-paced, illuminating podcast episode with Dr. Eric Cole.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
