West Lackawanna Avenue Bridge and Elm Street Bridge Replacement Projects Virtual Plans Displays and Public Meetings

​ Dunmore, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), announces Online Plans Displays and Virtual Public Meetings for the West Lackawanna Avenue Bridge Replacement Project over Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Elm Street Bridge Replacement Project over the Lackawanna River in the City of Scranton, Lackawanna County. In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period and public meeting will be held online only. The comment period will be open from June 16th to July 16th, 2021. The virtual plans display for each bridge project includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. The plans displays can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 4 Website: www.pennDOT.gov/regionaloffices/district-4/, clicking on Public Meetings under District Links, choosing the tile for Lackawanna County and then selecting the tile for West Lackawanna Avenue Bridge or Elm Street Bridge. The purpose of the plans displays is to introduce the projects and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the projects. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the projects' potential effects upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. A public meeting for each bridge project will be held on June 30th, 2021 virtually via Microsoft Teams. The Elm Street Bridge public meeting will begin at 5:00 PM and the West Lackawanna Avenue Bridge public meeting will begin at 7:00 PM. Individual registration will be required for each meeting. To register for either meeting, contact Michael Grantner, Design Consultant Project Manager, at WLackawannaAveBridge@stvinc.com, at ElmStreetBridge@stvinc.com, or at 215.913.5998. Persons requesting language or hearing assistance may contact Michael Grantner at the contact information provided above. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the public meeting. Those unable to access the project information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Summer Koziel, at skoziel@pa.gov or 570.963.4048. MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator, 570.963.3044

# # #