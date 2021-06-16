Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,229 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Bat) Offense: 4400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Bat) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the 4400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:28 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult male who was disoriented and unresponsive. Further investigation revealed, that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect at the listed location. During the altercation the suspect produced a bat and struck the victim multiple times. The victim sustained life threatening injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by responding units.

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 32 year-old Lester Butts, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Bat).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Bat) Offense: 4400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.