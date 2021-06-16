Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Bat) Offense: 4400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Bat) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the 4400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:28 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult male who was disoriented and unresponsive. Further investigation revealed, that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect at the listed location. During the altercation the suspect produced a bat and struck the victim multiple times. The victim sustained life threatening injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by responding units.

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 32 year-old Lester Butts, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Bat).