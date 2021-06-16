Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference and International Beauty Show Brings the Spa and Beauty Industry Together Once Again 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s International Esthetics , Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) and International Beauty Show (IBS) will bring together the spa and beauty community to discover new products, learn how to boost revenue & skills and meet industry superstars June 20-21, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

“The beauty and spa industries were hard hit by the pandemic. We have kept up with the challenges and changing landscape of the industry and are committed to delivering opportunities, education and events that will uplift and produce a stronger community through these difficult times. We’re excited to rejuvenate, redefine and reengage the industry, bringing buyers and sellers back together again in Las Vegas next week,” said Jill Birkett, VP & Market Leader, Beauty and Spa, Questex.

Spa and beauty professionals rely on IECSC and IBS for insightful guidance on how to grow their businesses and keep them at the forefront of their competitive industries. Never has there been a more critical opportunity for spa and beauty professionals to come together, share challenges and concerns and find footing in the new-normal in the industry.

IECSC Las Vegas highlights:

Educational classes help attendees refine their techniques, build skills and boost their businesses including a series of in-depth workshops focused on Business Building, Business Management, Esthetics, Makeup, Medical Spa, Social Media & Marketing, and Wellness Elements; a day-long workshop focused on medical and spa successful business essentials; and product focused education . View the complete conference program here .

View the complete conference program . An exhibit hall floor with 200+ top spa and wellness companies including Eminence Organic Skin Care, Circadia, IMAGE Skincare, Celluma Light Therapy, PCA Skin, Sorella Apothecary, and thousands of products and equipment at professionals-only pricing.

IBS Las Vegas highlights:

With more business education than ever before, IBS Las Vegas boasts an educational conference program taught by the best educators in the industry including skill building sessions focused on Hair Techniques and Trends, Haircolor, Makeup and Business. Hands-on workshops are also available, for attendees looking for a more tactical experience. View the complete conference program here .

. An exhibit hall floor with 100+ exhibitors including AMIKA, Donna Bella Hair, Lexor and thousands of products and tools at professionals-only pricing.

The co-located events will share the Rejuvenation Stage where attendees can watch and gain information from beauty and spa industry icons, including Allan Share of the Spa Industry Association, Reanne Kelly of The Master Aesthetician, Keya Neal of Kolour Kulture, Larisa Love of Joico, Rebecca Taylor of Honey Hair Lab, Stephanie Hodges of Stephhstyles and Jin Bang of Jin Bang Hair. They will inspire the audience with insight and advice into how they forged forward, despite the challenges of the past year.

In addition, IECSC and IBS offer networking opportunities to bring beauty and spa professionals together.

To register to attend IECSC, click here . To register to attend the IBS, click here . IBS and IECSC are co-located granting attendees access to both events.

“We’re excited to extend the show to include a Virtual Day in acknowledgement that some spa and beauty professionals are unable to travel,” added Liz Hitchcock, Show Director. “We will host Virtual Day on June 23, offering education and exhibitors with show specials.” Learn more about the IECSC and IBS Virtual Days.

Stay connected to IECSC on Facebook and Instagram (#LVSpaShow) and IBS on Facebook and Instagram (#IBSLV).

