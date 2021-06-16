Ventrica launches Digital Multilingual Bureau (DMB) to provide fast-growth businesses digital and multilingual support

Inside one of Ventrica's customer contact centres.

Inside one of Ventrica's customer contact centres.

SOUTHEND ON SEA, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced customer management provider Ventrica today announced the launch of DMB its new Digital Multilingual Bureau designed to support fast-growth businesses who require cost-effective and low risk multilingual and digital customer service support as they launch and expand into new territories.

Traditional bureau services in Europe and in particular the UK have long been associated with low-value and voice-only transactional outcomes which typically fail to meet the needs and aspirations of growing organisations.

Ventrica COO Stephen West commented. ‘One of the challenges companies face when launching in the UK and Continental Europe is the initial low volume of customer contacts that means allocating dedicated staff can prove to be expensive and quite often commercially unviable. Our DMB provides an ideal incubator customer support solution that allows enquiries to be handled on a ‘pay as you go’ basis until such time as the volume of contacts merits allocating dedicated staff, at which point we can transition the service. With each of our DMB advisors working on behalf of just a handful of clients, our shared services approach provides a semi-dedicated hybrid solution that ensures a much higher quality of service than would be expected from a traditional bureau. Our DMB not only provides multilingual support for expansion into new territories, but also for testing new digital channels and supporting temporary and seasonal peaks’.

Ventrica’s intelligent enterprise technology allows its clients’ customers to interact in their channel of choice from phone calls and text messages, to email, video and intelligent chatbots, all within a single powerful platform. The Ventrica DMB which operates 24/7/365 elevates the typical bureau to a completely different level providing clients with unparalleled flexibility and enhanced digital customer experiences.

About Ventrica

Employing 1600 staff Ventrica is a leading European award-winning, outsourced customer management business that delivers omnichannel and multilingual customer service for blue-chip brands, listed at #63 on the 2018 Sunday Times Fast Track 100. Significant investment in people, automation and digital contact centre technologies allows Ventrica to enhance customer experiences and keep their clients ahead of the technology curve and their competition.

The company is headquartered in Southend on Sea, where it operates from spacious, hi-tech and modern contact centres, placing significant emphasis on its staff’s comfort and well-being. Ventrica shares the same passion for its customers’ business as it does for its own and continually strives for quality and service delivery consistency.

Ventrica has significant experience in providing customer management and sales across an array of industries, including, Retail, FMCG, Insurance, Fintech, Healthcare, Transport, Real Estate, Leisure, Hospitality, Construction and Publishing. Ventrica is well-known for its eCommerce expertise, particularly within retail.