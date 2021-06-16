$2.4 Million Awarded to Reimburse Repair Costs for Sampson County Roads Damaged by Hurricane Florence

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $2,480,566 to reimburse the state’s Department of Transportation for the repair of roads in Sampson County damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program partially reimburses the costs for stone and asphalt repairs to road surfaces, as well as replacement of guardrails, headwalls, pipes and culverts and restoration of embankments.

FEMA’s share of the cost for this project is $1,860,424 and the state’s share is $620,142. FEMA covers 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is paid for by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and eligible private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

