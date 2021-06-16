Startup Boston Week Brings Back Together the City’s Bustling Startup Ecosystem For Its Fifth Annual Conference
After more than a year of virtual meetups, Boston’s premiere conference for startups provides opportunities for in-person connections
“Startup Boston Week is a true celebration of our community. This year, more than any other, I think we crave that sense of connection." ”BOSTON, MA, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After what was for many a challenging and isolating year, Startup Boston, an organization offering events for the development and celebration of the entrepreneurs, startup employees, investors, and mentors who push boundaries and solve tough problems, announced today that its fifth annual Startup Boston Week will bring the startup ecosystem together, offering a range of options to connect as we emerge from the pandemic. The free event will be held from September 20–24 and will be a hybrid conference, featuring more than 200 speakers at 70 virtual sessions as well as numerous in-person networking events across five days.
“None of us could have imagined 2020 and the chaos it created in all of our lives,” Stephanie Roulic, founder, Startup Boston, said. “Even for those not directly impacted by the virus, we were all impacted by working from home, having to educate school-aged children while holding down full-time jobs, and struggling in isolation from others. This year’s program is a celebration of sorts. We are committed to creating the best educational experiences the Boston startup scene has to offer, and will continue to do so virtually. But, our networking events will bring the ecosystem together, acknowledging the experience we all went through but returning a bit of normalcy to the world.”
This year’s conference will have 12 content tracks that cater to all players in the startup ecosystem—from founders and investors to sales, marketing, and people ops professionals. All events are free, allowing attendees to mix and match to customize their learning and networking experiences. In addition, this year’s Startup Boston Week will unveil its first awards program for the companies and people in the startup community that managed through the crisis most effectively and supported others in the community.
“Startup Boston Week is a true celebration of our community. It’s wonderful to see entrepreneurs come together each year to deliver such an enriching and inclusive event,” Michael Skok, Founding Partner, Underscore VC, said. “This year, more than any other, I think we crave that sense of connection. Startup Boston Week 2021 marks an opportunity to reignite that energy of relationship-building that is essential to Boston tech.”
Startup Boston Week 2021 attendees will hear from Greater Boston’s brightest entrepreneurs, strategic advisers, top-tier investors, community leaders, civic supporters, and students in sessions such as:
“I am thrilled to be speaking at Startup Boston Week for a second year,” Stuti Bhargava, Vice President of Customer Success, Immersive Labs, said. “The quality of last year’s conference was exceptional, including a breadth of content from leaders across industries, ages, cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. Startup Boston Week showcases the New England startup community at its best!”
Despite transitioning from an in-person to virtual event in 2020, Startup Boston Week again set records for sessions, speakers and attendees. More than 3,400 people attended the 2020 conference, which featured 70 events and 261 speakers.
“Startup Boston Week brings together founders, investors, and partners and is an incredible volunteer-run organization that provides resources, education, events, and most importantly, community to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Allison Byers, Founder and CEO, Scroobious, said. “Running a startup can be isolating and many founders lack the network and resources they need in the early stages. Startup Boston brings together founders, investors, and partners in a collaborative and supportive environment to establish meaningful connections, share resources, and make the Boston startup scene feel warm and approachable.”
To register for Startup Boston Week visit https://www.startupbos.org/startup-week.
About Startup Boston
Startup Boston is strengthening Boston innovation by educating, connecting, and celebrating entrepreneurs. Created by the community, for the community, we create events rooted in the development and celebration of people who are pushing boundaries, solving tough problems, and asking every day—how might we do this better? Our events are designed to be a platform through which innovators can learn from and challenge one another, build new partnerships, strengthen ties, and celebrate both failure and growth. More information can be found at http://startupbos.org or on Twitter @startupbosorg.
