Rise in the Prevalence of Cancer Expected to Surge the Growth of the Global Breast Imaging Market by 2027 – Exclusive Report By Research Dive

Global breast imaging market is predicted to experience huge growth during the forecast period, 2020-2027. The tomosynthesis sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The market is likely to be led by the North America region.

Dynamics of the Market

Breast cancer is expected to rise as people’s lifestyles change and breastfeeding becomes less common, especially in industrialized nations. As a result, the market is expected to be driven by demand for breast imaging products in the upcoming years. Innovative advancements, such as tomosynthesis, digital mammogram, electrical impedance imaging, molecular breast imaging, and optical imaging are currently boosting the market growth.

Government initiatives are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The National Cancer Institute of the United States contributed approximately $559 million to breast cancer research in 2013. However, in 2013, the UK government launched a campaign called “Be clear on cancer,” which aided in spreading knowledge and awareness about the preventive measures, risk factors, and early detection of breast cancer.

On the contrary, errors in breast cancer screening, radiation dose management, growing adoption of refurbished systems, and product recalls stringent regulatory policies are projected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has segmented the market into different segments based on technology and regional analysis.

Technology: Tomosynthesis Sub-Segment is Expected to be the Most Lucrative

The non-ionizing technology segment is divided into computerized whole-breast ultrasound, breast MRI, optical imaging, breast ultrasound, and breast thermography. The ionizing technology segment is divided into molecular breast specific gamma imaging, specific gamma imaging, analog mammography, electric impedance tomography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, cone-beam computed tomography, computed tomography (PET-CT), position emission tomography, and position emission mammography.

The mammography-based devices presently have a huge contribution to the market with a major market share. Moreover, the tomosynthesis sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative in the upcoming years due to its reliable results and higher precision. Tomosynthesis captures multiple images of the breast at the same time in a matter of seconds. Since mammography devices cannot take multiple images in such a short period of time, tomosynthesis is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Region: North America Region is Expected to Experience Fastest Growth

The North America breast imaging market is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the upcoming years. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region, as well as the availability of repayment facilities for clinical treatments, encouraged the use of breast imaging instruments. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic diseases in this region is significantly higher than the global average, which is significantly contributing to the region’s development.

Key Market Players and Strategies

The most prominent market players of the global breast imaging market include -

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Hologic, Inc.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

SonoCine, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

These players are working on developing strategies such as partnerships, merger and acquisition, product development, collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in November 2019, Candelis, Inc., a leading provider of innovative and cost-effective enterprise PACS solutions, announced the launch of the ‘Advanced Breast Imaging Workstation’ as a development to its ImageGrid platform. The Advanced Breast Imaging Workstation supports viewing & analysis of 3D breast ultrasound images acquired by Siemens, GE, iVu, and Hitachi.

The report also summarizes several key aspects including product portfolio, financial position of the market players, SWOT analysis, and latest strategic developments.

