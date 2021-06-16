Black Women In Comedy Laff Fest Returns To NYC, June 16th-20th, 2021
COMEDY CRAWL ALERT
Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest Returns to NYC, June 16-20th
The 2nd Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest returns after a global pandemic shut everything down in 2020. This year’s four-day “comedy crawl” convenes at various locations across Brooklyn and Manhattan during Pride Month and Juneteenth weekend (June 16-20th) with the last day of the festival focusing on three important themes, during a private event: sisterhood, self-care and social distancing.
Founder of the BWIC Laff Fest, Joanna Briley noticed a lack of diversity in comedy and recognized the need to amplify the hidden yet ever-present comedic voices of Black Women in the comedy and LGBTQ+ communities. By creating a platform for so many diverse, powerful, yet often overlooked voices, Briley, a comedian and successful producer for over ten years, is excited to continue building solid relationships within the entertainment industry for years to come.
“When I first began my journey in the comedy industry, I was too shy and afraid to seek out a mentor. In this business you fare better with a veteran comedian — male or female — to help guide you and shape your journey,” Briley says. “As comedians of color, the emotional and mental aspects of navigating an industry that isn’t as inclusive as it may seem can take a toll on your spirit. The goal of the festival is to create a safe space to share and unload the negative experiences most of us have faced, and leave the festival with a renewed passion for success.”
National headliners Leighann Lord, Meshelle “The Indie Mom Of Comedy,” Franqi French, Areshia McFarlin, Rhonda Hansome, Shatara Curry, MeMe Simpson, and Calise Hawkins perform throughout the festival, as the newer comedians mingle and network.
“The Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest was born out of rage! Black women are oftentimes left out of the comedy conversation when it comes to who’s moving up in the writersroom or late night TV appearances, yet we've always been a shiny, paramount thread in the fabric of America,” says Hollie Harper, Board Member at Stand Up! Girls™, a NYC nonprofit teaching young black girls from underserved communities to write and perform stand-up comedy. “In its second year, we continue to honor the devastatingly hilarious Black women that keep comedy clubs and Zooms laughing all over this country.”
Stand Up! Girls is sponsoring the annual event and hosts a special showcase during the festival featuring 10 students. Lois Thompson , Comedian, Real Estate Broker and Certified Negotiation Specialist at Compass.com, is also billed as a sponsor and is host and producer of the all-female Blacklight Comedy Show at Brooklyn Moon Cafe in Brooklyn, NY.
WHERE
Brooklyn House of Comedy, Friends and Lovers, Broadway Comedy Club, West Side Comedy Club, St. Marks Comedy Club, Bedford Manor, Tilly’s BKLYN, Caroline's On Broadway, NY Comedy Club East Village and possibly more!
Tickets for the shows cost $15; festival 2-4 day passes and groups of 12 or more packages are available for purchase. Due to safety restrictions for Covid-19, sales are limited and only available online at this time.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bwiclafffest.com
WHO
Leighann Lord (ABC, HBO, Comedy Central, 2019 Humanist Award),
Meshelle "The Indie Mom Of Comedy" (Nickelodeon, BET), Franqi French (TV One, Stand Up NBC), Areshia McFarlin, Rhonda Hansome (Sirius XM), Shatara Curry (MSNBC, TruTV), MeMe Simpson, and
Calise Hawkins (Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Uncommon Sense With Charlamagne).
