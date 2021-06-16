Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market Growth Sturdy at 10.2% CAGR to Outstrip $3,479.79 Million by 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market Growth impelled by increasing awareness about early diagnosis and rising prevalence of chronic conditions and better patient experience; while computed radiography segment to contribute larger share to market during 2020–2027.

According to our new research study on “Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Configuration, and Ward,” the Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market Size was valued at US$ 1,604.92 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,479.79 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020–2027.

Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Agfa-Gevaert Group., IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING, SEDECAL, Koninklijke Philips N.V., INTERMEDICAL S.r.l., DMS Imaging, SternMed GmbH, Carestream Health Inc., IMD Group, DELFT IMAGING, and OR Technology are among key companies operating in the hospital mobile X-ray market. The major market players continuously focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of new customer bases.

In April 2020, Carestream Health Inc. increased its production of mobile imaging systems during the COVID-19 pandemic to address the rising demands for mobile X-ray systems.

In January 2019, OR Technology received a commercialization approval for the sale of its Amadeo M mini mobile X-ray units in the US. It is a lightweight and completely digital solution suitable for outdoor applications as well as for recoding bed images in hospitals or nursing homes.

In 2019, North America dominated the hospital mobile X-ray market, with more than 33% share. The government investments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, strategic developments by market players, and growing medical tourism in Mexico propel the demand for advanced and cost-effective medical devices, such as mobile X-ray devices, for diagnostic and treatment purposes. The fixed arm segment accounted for more than 55% of the hospital mobile X-ray market, based on configuration, in 2019. However, the rotating arm configuration is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

X-ray technology is extensively used in the healthcare systems, especially in diagnostic applications. The X-ray machines are an important part of radiography, radiotherapy, and fluoroscopic-type procedures. It is also commonly used for fast, highly penetrating imaging in high bone content areas. Several types of X-ray machines such as stationary, mobile, computed radiography, and direct radiography are available in the market. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is also expected to drive the adoption of hospital mobile X-ray systems.

Diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and musculoskeletal disorders are among the most common chronic diseases responsible for the maximum number of deaths and disabilities. According to Arthritis Foundation data, in the US, ~54 million adults were diagnosed with arthritis in 2019. Also, ~300,000 babies and children were diagnosed with arthritis or a rheumatic condition. According to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, 20.0–30.0% of people in the world suffer from painful muscular conditions. Such increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is boosting the demand for X-ray machines, thus driving the hospital mobile X-ray market growth.

Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of technology, the hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented into computed radiography, and direct radiography. The direct radiography segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2020–2027. Features such as reduction in image noise and distortion, and improved image contrast and resolution add to the popularity of the mobile X-ray devices in hospital applications.

On the basis of configuration, the hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented into the fixed arm and rotating arm. The fixed arm segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the rotating arm segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of ward, the hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented into operating theaters, emergency departments, intensive care units (ICU) and neonatal ICUs, central X-ray departments, premature birth wards, and others. The operating theaters segment accounted for more than 30% share in the hospital mobile X-ray market in 2019. The growth of the market for this segment is mainly attributed to increasing aging population, cost-effective procedures, and operation room medical device advancements. However, the emergency departments segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the hospital mobile X-ray market during the forecast period.









