BizClik Media Group announces live virtual events to be hosted and streamed from Tobacco Dock, London
BizClik Media Group announces first ever live events for FinTech & InsurTech, Supply Chain & Procurement and Technology & AI.NORWICH, NORFOLK, ENGLAND, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizClik Media Group is proud to announce it will be hosting 3 live events for its leading industries.
Each 3-day long live virtual event, streamed from Tobacco Dock, London will feature keynote addresses from respected industry leaders, dynamic live roundtables as well as inspirational speakers and presentations.
For more information and registration, see below:
https://fintechmagazine.com/events/fintech-and-insurtech-live
https://supplychaindigital.com/events/procurement-and-supply-chain-live
https://technologymagazine.com/events/technology-and-ai-live
About BizClik Media group
BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital magazine communities.
BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in ‘Digital Media’ with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.
Over the past year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, BizClik Media has more than doubled it’s workforce with expansions into London offices and looking to hire more diverse talent. Headquartered in Norwich, BizClik Media is the corporate storyteller for the world’s leading companies such as IBM, Deloitte, Vodafone and many more.
