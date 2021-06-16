Under Sink RO Water Purifiers Market to Grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.4% , Owing to Growing Preference for Modular Kitchen

Under Sink RO Water Purifiers Market

The Global Under Sink RO Water Purifiers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the next six years, and is likely to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2027.

The market for under sink RO water purifiers has gained traction in recent years owing to its space-saving feature.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UK, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Under Sink RO Water Purifiers Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The demand for under sink RO water purifiers is expected to reach USD 13.5 Billion by 2027. The growth of the under sink RO water purifiers market is primarily attributed to the growing demand for modular kitchens which support maximum space utilization, and increasing number of high end residential and light commercial projects driving fresh installations.

Unlike the wall-mounted or the table counter water purifier which take up a lot of space, the under sink water purifiers are installed below the sink and remain hidden and out of sight, thus providing a more aesthetically appealing look to the kitchen. The wall-mounted or table counter units are popular because they are able to dispense larger quantities and are economical. The popularity of the under the sink filters is mainly due to the fact that they are concealed which provides better aesthetic appeal. Moreover, they are also preferred as they can help save space in the kitchen.

The Global Under Sink RO Water Purifiers Market is segmented based on type, membrane, filter, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into RO+UV, RO+UV+UF, RO+UV+UF+TDS, and RO+UV+UF+TDS+ Alkaline RO. Based on the membrane, the market is segmented into Cellulose based membrane, and Thin film composite membrane. Based on the Filter type, the market is bifurcated into inline filter, and regular filter. On the basis of application, the market is divided into commercial and residential.

Key players operating in the market include: A.O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes Ltd, ISpring Water Systems., APEC system, Kent RO Systems Limited, The 3M Company, Pentair plc., Culligan International, Unilever, BWT AG, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC., Helen of Troy Limited. among others.



Browse complete report with TOC: “ Under Sink RO Water Purifiers Market Report”

Key insights:

• Thin film composite membranes led the membrane segment in 2020

• Inline filter segment was the largest segment of the global under sink RO water purifiers market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2027)

• Geographically, North America is estimated to be one of the largest markets for under sink RO water purifiers market during the forecast period



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected revenue for the global under sink reverse osmosis water purifiers market from 2020 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global under sink RO water purifiers market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for under sink reverse osmosis water purifiers performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global under sink water purifiers industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global under sink reverse osmosis water purifiers market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global under sink RO water purifiers market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of global under sink RO water purifiers market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global under sink RO water purifiers market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers under sink RO water purifiers market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

For enquires related to the market research report, Contact:

QuantAlign Research

Email: info@quantalignresearch.com

US: +1-716-218-9921 / UK: +44-20-3239-1434

About Us

QuantAlign Research is a market research and consulting company that provides high quality research insights, which help our clients in making well-informed decisions.

Our research team has extensive experience in market research and consulting services. Our analysts keep close tabs on market trends to develop strategies for our clients to stay ahead and adapt to changing market conditions.

QuantAlign Research provides syndicated and customized research reports in various industry verticals, which include chemical &material, automotive& transportation, energy & power, information and communication, electrical &electronics, healthcare& biotechnology, and FMCG.

The full portfolio of reports available from QuantAlign can be found at:

“https://quantalignresearch.com/”



Related reports:

Global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market

Global Plastic Recycling Market

