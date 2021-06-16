Jennifer Byrne Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW EGYPT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting your passion with purpose leads to extraordinary outcomes.

Coach Jennifer Byrne’s message to her clients is “Follow Your Inner Compass!”

With a coaching style that is creative, energetic, thought-provoking and collaborative, Jennifer works with individuals who are looking for greater purpose in life, want to overcome the fears that are holding them back and desire to reach their full potential by tapping into greater levels of energy.

“My favorite part of being a coach is partnering with my clients to help them create the world they really want,” says Jennifer. “My goal is to see my clients create more enjoyment in their life, overcome their fears, and build confidence levels they never felt possible.”

Jennifer earned her Masters degree in both Business Administration and Education and holds an ACC credential from the International Coaching Federation. She is also an active member of her local ICF chapter serving on multiple committees. Jennifer has worked for both not-for-profit and for-profit organizations as a talent development professional and coach for over a decade. Recently, she decided to branch out and create her own coaching practice.

“I've been in talent development for most of my career,” says Jennifer. “When I started contemplating about my true purpose and passion, I realized it was helping people get unstuck. I strive to create a safe, trusting and comfortable space where my clients can explore the opportunities that await and envision what it will look and feel like when they get there.”

If you are looking to overcome your fears, grow your career, build confidence, beat self-doubt, improve relationships, live more energetically, gain a stronger sense of purpose, or create a better version of yourself, Jennifer helps motivate her clients to achieve this with a strong sense of compassion, empathy, openness and non-judgment.

“One of the greatest moments in my life, was coming the realization that I am powerful, capable, and limitless,” says Jennifer. “I'm the CEO of my world. This new perspective changed the trajectory of my life. Listening to my intuition and following my inner compass unleashed opportunities I never thought possible. I love working with people, helping them reach their goals and uncovering their true potential. It’s empowering, brings me joy, and adds tremendous value to my own life.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jennifer Byrne in an interview with Jim Masters on June 18th at 1pm EDT

