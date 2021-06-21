Credico (USA) LLC Named a Great Place to Work-Certified Company
Credico’s employees say it is a great place to work!
— Jen Goldfarb, the Senior Human Resources Manager at Credico
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition and are highly motivated to do the work that will make Credico an even better place to work and grow,” said President of Credico, Jesse Young. “We are excited to leverage the insights from the survey to continue to strengthen Credico.”
Headquartered in Chicago, Credico (USA) LLC supports a network of hundreds of independent sales offices and thousands of sales representatives. Credico is part of a global brand with offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. Considering Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, Credico looked to the organization to identify areas of improvement to strengthen its employee experience.
“If we really want to make this a people-first company, we knew we needed an anonymous way to survey our employees so that everyone would feel comfortable sharing their true opinion,” said Jen Goldfarb, the Senior Human Resources Manager at Credico who initiated this certification. “We wanted these survey results for us to use as a roadmap, giving us key action items to work on. So, we were pleasantly surprised to get the certification.”
While the survey uncovered actionable insights to guide how Credico’s leadership can maintain this corporate distinction and improve its results, this process also unveiled some of the reasons employees consider this advertising and marketing company a great place to work:
89 percent feel they are given a lot of responsibility
85 percent say they are able to take time off from work when necessary
82 percent feel people care about each other at Credico, and when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome
“At Credico, we have always embraced a culture of collaboration, innovation, and work-life balance,” said Young. “We see this as an excellent opportunity for us to strengthen our employee satisfaction to attract high-quality candidates to Credico and Chicago.”
See our company profile on Great Place to Work® here. To learn more about Great Place to Work® and its certification process, click here.
About Credico (USA) LLC
Credico helps companies that want to grow their customer base by simplifying the work of coordinating sales efforts. We use face-to-face interactions and creative technology applications to build customer relationships and amplify impact. Credico partners with clients to reach their customers through face-to-face, digital, and call center sales and marketing programs. Credico contracts with specialized teams of independent sales offices, delivering quality and business growth.
