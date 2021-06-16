The Gene Editing Market Is Driven By The Rise In Infectious Diseases

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising number infectious diseases acts as one of the major drivers of the gene editing market. Gene editing techniques are used for detection of infectious diseases such as HIV. Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Gene therapy treats the infectious diseases by blocking the replication of the infectious agent that causes the disease at the extracellular level. Gene editing introduces new genetic material into the cells of living organisms with the intention of treating the diseases.

Major players in TBRC’s gene editing market research report are CRISPR, GenScript USA Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, and New England Biolabs.

The gene editing market consists of sales of gene editing technology such as CRISPR/CAS9, zinc finger nucleus, and talens and related services. Gene editing technology allows genetic material to change genetic code at a particular location in a genome. It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, and plant genetic engineering.

The global gene editing market size is expected to grow from $4.25 billion in 2020 to $4.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The gene editing market is expected to reach $7.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Gene editing market segments are divided by technology into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, by end users into biotechnology, pharmaceutical, contract research organization and by application into animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering and cell line engineering.

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gene editing global market overview, forecast gene editing global market size and growth for the whole market, gene editing global market segments, and geographies, gene editing global market trends, gene editing global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

