Global Poultry Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Poultry Market 2021-2030

Poultry Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Poultry Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, The global poultry market is expected to grow from $310.7 billion in 2020 to $322.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $422.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The poultry manufacturing growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The poultry market consists of sales of poultry by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that slaughter poultry and prepare processed poultry and meat byproducts. Poultry includes chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, small game and turkeys. Poultry processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The poultry market is segmented into chicken; turkey; ducks and other poultry.

Trends In The Global Poultry Market

Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process which maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing.

Global Poultry Market Segments:

The global poultry market is further segmented based on type, distribution channel, product type, nature and geography.

By Type: Chicken, Turkey, Ducks, Other Poultry

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Product Type: Seasoned, Frozen, Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Eat, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Geography: The global poultry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global poultry market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020.

Poultry Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides poultry global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global poultry global market, poultry global market share, poultry global market players, poultry global market segments and geographies, poultry global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The poultry global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Poultry Market Organizations Covered: BRF S.A; Bayle S.A.; CTB Inc.; Cargill Incorporated; Cherkizovo Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

