A Neu Way to cross blood-brain barrier: NEUWAY’s evolutionary technology featured in nature journal

BONN, DEUTSCHLAND, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEUWAY Pharma, based in Bonn, Germany, is building on an evolutionary ruse to cross the physiological blood–brain barrier, NEUWAY Pharma’s engineered protein capsules (so-called EnPC®) are poised to usher in a new era of effective CNS therapies.

NEUWAY is using a new therapeutic approach combining its Drug Delivery Technology EnPC® with mRNA-based transcript therapy for the treatment of CNS related diseases. This approach foresees the delivery of mRNA encoding a functional version of the defective gene causing the CNS related diseases. NEUWAY’s studies have shown that EnPCs are delivered to the brain, and preclinical proof of concept studies are ongoing to assess the level of gene expression and of functional enzyme achieved.

Moreover, EnPC® Technology also offers the capability to functionally deliver other therapeutic cargo modalities such as antibodies, small molecules, nucleic acids (other than mRNA) to the brain for which very promising in vivo data is available.

Further, EnPC® has been externally validated as Drug Delivery Technology in collaboration with AbbVie. The study can be viewed on our website www.neuway-pharma.com.

The company is interested in foregoing partnerships to take NEUWAY’s preclinical inhouse pipeline and/or indications proposed by external pipeline assets through clinical development and to market, which would serve the desperate need of patients and also demonstrate clinical proof of concept.

The nature article can be viewed via the following link:

Crossing the barrier to treating brain diseases (nature.com)

Christine Kuhn
NEUWAY Pharma GmbH
+49 228 5227980
email us here

