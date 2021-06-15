Facebook performances present the first live test of new Facebook audio venues in the US

Facebook’s sound rooms are almost here – and it looks very familiar in their design.

Earlier today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg presented a test on the functionality of the platform’s new audio venues, with a series of Facebook executives present.

To test out Live Audio Rooms with Mark, @fidjissimo, and some of our Facebook Gaming creators today. Check in at 10:00 PT (US only for now. Make sure you are using the latest version of the app) https://t.co/mpAf9ULguf – Boz (@boztank) 15 June 2021

As Facebook’s VP of reality Labs Andrew Bosworth notes, the room was only available in the US and only ran for a short time, but it provided some new insights into how Facebook’s evolving soundrooms will work – and for everyone. already used Twitter Spaces or clubhouse, it is an almost identical format.

As you can see in these images, shared by TechCrunch, the sound room was available via a Facebook event, from where users could mark their interest and register for reminders when the event was about to end. The room itself displayed the speakers in round profile bubbles at the top of the screen, followed by a list of those present who were ‘followed by the speakers’, and then all other listeners below. The active speaker at any given time is indicated by a glowing ring around their profile bubble.

You can also see the Facebook Live Reations streaming on the screen, just like for regular Facebook Live streams.

Facebook’s sound rooms also have automatic captions available on the menu, as well as reporting features. So it’s a lot like the already available audio social options, just in a Facebook environment.

Zuckerberg’s connections / fans can also find the current sound room in the Rooms’ status bar in the Facebook app while it was running.

Facebook has announced its upcoming soundroom option back in april, before launching an initial test among users in Taiwan last month. This is the first time the option has been made available in the US, and although Zuck and Co. have not provided a definite date for a full US launch, they said the option will come to more people ‘soon’. .

Really, everything about it feels very familiar – there is nothing new or original to the format of Facebook, at least not at this stage. Facebook even used a purple standard day background in the main image, similar to the purple color that Twitter used for Spaces. Of course, this is no coincidence – but although Facebook’s ‘innovation’ these days is largely cloned from competitors, Facebook’s soundrooms may still win and become a bigger, more used option than Clubhouse of Twitter Spaces due to Facebook’s more targeted approach to its use.

The key here lies in exactly where these new sound rooms will be made available.

As reported by Bloomberg on Facebook’s initial Taiwan test:

“For initial implementation [in Taiwan], Facebook is limiting the test to a handful of public figures, while planning to bring Live Audio Rooms to Facebook groups as well. ‘

This can be an important key, because while it’s great to give everyone access to sound rooms, the broader issue is discovered and finding the right sound rooms that are relevant to each user’s individual interests. Because if people can not find relevant rooms, they will quickly lose interest in the option – and even if Clubhouse and Twitter have had trouble highlighting the right rooms for the right people at the moment they might want to join.

But Facebook, which focuses on individual creators, and groups, where 1.8 billion users they already deal with topics they pay attention to can be a winner by making the rooms more specifically available to those who are more likely to work with each specific topic, as opposed to using algorithms that match audio broadcasts of significance.

This could very well be the most important innovation. When you go to your Facebook groups, you’ll soon see a room offered by people you’ve seen posts on topics of interest to you. Again, both Twitter and Clubhouse do not have a sophisticated algorithm that matches this front end, so you will probably see a broad mix of sound rooms in both programs that may match your interests.

As such, Facebook may have a more defined path to continuous use of rooms – although the presentation of this new format seems limited in terms of innovation, it will probably not matter, and Facebook will probably eventually win as an audio rooms platform for many chosen.

Since the new format now looks almost finished, we’ll probably find out soon. We will keep you informed of any progress.