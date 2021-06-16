MEXICAN ENTREPRENEURS JOIN FORCES TO BRING CUTTING-EDGE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY TO LATIN AMERICA

Two experienced entrepreneurs join forces to expand access to healthcare by creating LATAM Pharma

ZUG, SWITERLAND, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportune access to quality vaccines has been a constant challenge in developing countries. Likewise, the vaccine development, manufacturing and distribution infrastructure in the Latin American region is obsolete or non-existent. This has left an important part of the population underserved in terms of access to appropriate vaccination. Seeking to provide a solution to this need, two Mexican health entrepreneurs undertook the task of founding and developing a company whose main objective is to provide the Latin American market with the best and most advanced vaccination technologies: LATAM Pharma.

Guy Jean Leon Savoir Garcia and Luis Doporto Alejandre joined their experience, knowledge and technical capacity to close the gap and restructure the access to different types of high technology vaccines to Latin America. In addition to Europe, they currently operate in Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia and the list will continue to grow, as their objective is, in addition to strengthening their participation in Latin America, to reach other developing countries, those most in need.

The sum of their trajectories is a powerful formula that gives them the capacity to identify, evaluate, negotiate, develop, market and distribute innovative health products. This recipe for success is not new; however, it is usually reserved exclusively for large multinational companies. With the skills that both bring to the table, they promise to compete with them and be able to bring a portfolio of vaccines to the Latin American market.

With this vision LATAM Pharma was created in Switzerland, one of the most important pharmaceutical hubs in the world. The company is currently working towards closing collaboration and licensing agreements with laboratories in Japan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, China and the United States for solutions against diseases such as Covid-19, influenza, dengue, meningococcus, among others, and new MRNA technologies. At the same time, it is also coordinating the manufacture, commercialization, licensing and development of a new generation of products, with the support of Swiss universities of the highest academic level.

The company expects to have a portfolio of at least 2 vaccines registered and marketed by the end of 2021, and 5 vaccines by 2022, and use this platform to become one of the main players in guaranteeing access to vaccines in Latin America.



For more information about LATAM Pharma: https://latampharma.ch

Press contact: info@latampharma.ch

About LATAM Pharma:

In a challenging and continuously changing healthcare environment, LATAM Pharma offers tailor-made immunization solutions for the public and private markets in Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Our goal is to improve access to healthcare through global partnerships, facilitating research and development, manufacturing, quality control and distribution of vaccines.

Our presence in Switzerland, one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical hubs, enables us to pursue key partnerships with global pharmaceutical industry stakeholders to meet the needs of our Latin American and Caribbean customers.

About the partners:

Guy Jean Leon Savoir Garcia, experienced entrepreneur in healthcare innovation issues. He has managed some of the fastest growing laboratories in the region, establishing export operations and subsidiaries in almost all Latin American countries. He has launched more than twenty innovative pharmaceutical and biologic products, either in-licensed or self-developed. This allows him to identify and attract the best talent, as well as to technically ground highly complex projects. Likewise, thanks to his network of contacts in Latin America, he has a commercialization platform that facilitates the introduction of products almost simultaneously in different markets.

Luis Doporto Alejandre has been the negotiation leader in numerous mergers and acquisitions of distributors, laboratories, brands and pharmaceutical products. Among them, the acquisition of Casa Marzan, one of the largest distributors of medicines and health products in Mexico. This experience has made him aware of the complexity of vaccine distribution due to its high volumes, special requirements (cold network), traceability and biosecurity. Additionally, he has an international network of contacts in the industry that allows him to identify and close major deals in the biopharmaceutical sector.