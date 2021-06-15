Facebook shares insights on key topics of discussion on Facebook and Instagram in first quarter

Facebook has published its latest Topics to look at report, which highlights the biggest rising discussion topics, based on total volume, on both Facebook and Instagram, providing insight into trends that can help focus your marketing plan.

Facebook used to publish monthly Topics to Watch updates, but now it has switched to quarterly reports, while Instagram also provides more specific focus, with two key topics from each of its major platforms.

As explained by Facebook:

“Our quarterly “Topics to Look At” feature highlights topics on Facebook and Instagram that showed early growth patterns, similar to other topics that maintained growth. Meaning, we deal with emerging long-term trends as opposed to celebrities or current events that may appear in a particular month. Based on our own analysis and research on similar data patterns, we predict that these topics are likely to continue to grow. ‘

In the past, using this methodology, Facebook’s data team was able to highlight a series of key trends that have led to major shifts, so it’s worth noting the topics highlighted in your planning.

Here’s what Facebook found in its latest report.

First, on Facebook, ‘Travel Photography’ has a moment.

As you can see, people are eager to get out of their COVID huts and see the wider world as travel becomes an option again and again.

As explained by Facebook:

‘IIn light of pandemic travel restrictions and closures nationwide and globally, people now have a deeper appreciation for the fact that they can travel. And as people embark on their next adventure, they want to capture the big – and small – moments and share these photos on social channels. ‘

The graphs above show the rising nominal volume for ‘Travel Photography’ and related terms, while the bar graph shows which demographics are the most active part of the discussion.

In addition, ‘Streetwear’ is also a focal point.

“DDuring the pandemic, streetwear became increasingly attractive with its blend of comfort and style. As the U.S. reopens, people are bringing along some pandemic hobbies, habits and fashions, and it looks like streetwear is likely to remain so. ‘

It can provide some valuable indicators for fashion brands, and in fact any business looking to do an upcoming photo shoot with models.

On Instagram, ‘all-inclusive resorts’ are seeing an increase in interest.

Facebook says ‘all-inclusive resorts’ has become a popular choice for travelers looking for a hassle-free vacation.

“With all the accommodation, meals, drinks and entertainment available at the resort, many people feel that all-inclusive resorts are a safer option when booking their next trip.”

You can see here that older users in particular are interested in this option.

And finally, Instagram users also want to take a more ‘body-positive’ approach.

“The Body Positive Movement helps people to reevaluate their relationship with their bodies and feel welcome and accepted during a time of uncertainty. ‘

Which is interesting in the context of Instagram, which has increasingly become a home for airbrush, filtered and heavily edited versions of yourself. Now we can see the tide shift, with more people wanting to return to realistic depictions of what people actually look like – which can be positive in different ways.

As noted, the updates from Facebook’s Topics to Watch provide valuable insight into the trends that can help guide your social media marketing strategy and approach, with new angles to consider in your essay.

These topics may or may not resonate with your unique audience, but it may be worth experimenting based on your demographic goal to see if it helps build community and foster response.

You can read Facebook’s full ‘Topics to look at’ report for Q1 2021 here.