Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.15.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Mitchel G. Baker, 36, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Assistant Chief for the Housing Standards Section at the Department of Housing and Community Development. Baker has been Acting Assistant Deputy Director since 2020 and Operations Manager – Codes and Standards Administrator III since 2016 at the Department of Housing and Community Development, where he has served in several positions since 2012, including District Representative I and II. Baker was Owner and General Contractor at MGB Building and Construction from 2010 to 2012. He is chair of the federal Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $128,652. Baker is registered without party preference.

Carrie M.M. Paine, 38, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Chief for the Manufactured Housing Section at the Department of Housing and Community Development. Paine has served as Staff Services Manager II for the Division of Codes and Standards at the Department of Housing and Community Development since 2020, where she has served in several positions since 2013, including Staff Services Manager I and Associate Governmental Program Analyst. Paine was Director of Policy – Housing and Home and Community Based Services at LeadingAge California from 2011 to 2013 and a Policy Analyst there from 2009 to 2011. She earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $128,652. Paine is a Democrat.

John E. Bartel, 70, of Rancho Cucamonga, has been reappointed to the California Actuarial Advisory Panel, where he has served since 2010. Bartel has been President at Bartel Associates since 2003. He was Vice President at Aon Consulting from 1998 to 2003 and Senior Manager at KPMG Peat Marwick from 1990 to 1998. Bartel was a Managing Consultant at Foster Higgins from 1986 to 1990 and an Actuary at Actuarial Consultants Inc. from 1985 to 1986. He was a Consultant for Towers Perrin from 1977 to 1985 and an Actuarial Assistant at the Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Company from 1972 to 1977. Bartel is a fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries, a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and an associate at the Society of Actuaries. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bartel is a Democrat.

Anne D. Harper, 53, of Encinitas, has been appointed to the California Actuarial Advisory Panel. Harper has been a Principal Consulting Actuary at Cheiron Inc. since 2007. She was a Public Pension Actuary at Gabriel, Roeder, Smith and Company from 2001 to 2007, at San Diego Pension Consultants from 1999 to 2001, at Feinstein Glaser Olney from 1996 to 1999 and at Coopers and Lybrand from 1994 to 1996. Harper is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Harper is a Democrat.

Monique Moyer, 55, of San Mateo, has been designated Vice Chair at the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority, where she has served as a Member since 2020. Moyer has been Senior Managing Director at CBRE Global Workplace Solutions since 2016. She held several positions for the City and County of San Francisco from 1996 to 2016, including Port Director, Director of the Office of Economic Development and Director of Public Finance. Moyer was Vice President at Smith Mitchell Investment Group from 1992 to 1995. She was confirmed to the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority by the Senate in 2021 and the compensation is $100 per diem. Moyer is a Democrat.

