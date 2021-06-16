TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Macon County

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Pro Tempore Jason Lawson, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the deadly shooting of a Westmoreland man during an interaction with deputies from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1800 block of West Stinson Road on a report of a male subject with a gun, walking down the road and causing a disturbance. When deputies arrived, the man fired shots at them, and deputies returned fire. That individual, Nathaniel Damien Raabe (DOB 10/18/1972), went inside the home, where he was later found deceased. One Macon County deputy was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a Nashville hospital by helicopter, and is being treated for his injuries.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, and special agent/ forensic scientists have been on the scene to collect and process any and all relevant evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

