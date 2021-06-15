Twitter moves closer to launching Emoji-style responses to tweets

Maybe you do not like it, it may seem strange and out of place. But it looks like Twitter is continuing with new emoji style Responses to individual tweets.

As you can see in this new example, posted by Reverse Engineering Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is currently working on a new process to select a response emoji on a tweet, with the total responses to be displayed at the bottom of the tweet detail.

Wong notes that this is currently an early mockery, so it obviously will not have three versions of the same emoji in the final product. But the response voter looks a lot like other quick response tools in other social and messaging apps.

This is the latest element in Twitter’s work on Reactions, with Wong also discovering the first examples of the option earlier last month.

Twitter has been tinkering with the extensive response options for the past few months TechCrunch reported in March that the platform users surveyed about the potential to add a wider range of emoji-style responses to tweets, giving people more ways to get involved with the app quickly.

The proposal has received mixed reactions from the Twittersphere, but the addition of Comments on Tweets really makes a lot of sense to adapt to common behaviors inherited by other programs, and to promote engagement and interaction with tweets.

By adding responses, Twitter can give advertisers and businesses more information about specific user responses, while also providing Twitter’s development team with more indicators to stimulate the algorithms and make people see more of what they want, and more likely is to respond to as a result.

And as noted, with such tools currently common in many other programs, people are pretty used to responding quickly – so why not provide the same on tweets and pick up that extra element?

The counter, of course, is that it’s flat vanity statistics, which will give users another pointless scoreboard to compete, which reduces the social media experience by downplaying such contributions. In general, likes and fans can contribute to this, as acknowledged by Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, himself, but responses offer at least a few additional nuances and a broader indication of how others respond to a comment or post.

I mean, if you’re going to have Likes, you might as well have reactions – and while there is also the risk that reaction emojis could be used in negative ways, Twitter can limit it by limiting the options.

Twitter itself has not provided an official update on the project, but it appears to be collapsing. And with Wong’s previous discoveries, it’s probably not going to be long before we get an official announcement.

We will keep you informed of any progress.