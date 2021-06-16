Scientology Volunteer Ministers Join Other Nonprofits in Making Children’s Day Special for Challenged Families

Scientology Volunteer Ministers helped make Children’s Day special for underserved kids.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers brought enough soft drinks, chips and sweets for the children to have as much as they wanted.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers were among the nonprofits helping Nagycsaládosok Újpalotai Egyesülete pull off a memorable Children’s Day.

In preparation for the event, the Scientologists loaded their bright yellow Volunteer Ministers van with chips, baked goods and soft drinks.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Budapest help launch the summer with a special celebration for families in a nearby housing project.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sounds of laughter filled the park in Újpalota, a housing project just outside Budapest, where some 300 children and teens, most of them from financially challenged families, took part in the activities of Children’s Day. The program was organized by Nagycsaládosok Újpalotai Egyesülete, a family-oriented nonprofit, with the support of other charities, churches and individuals, including the Home Help Foundation, the Red Cross, the Baptist Charity Service and the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Budapest.

“Újpalotai Egyesülete has done such a wonderful job supporting those in need for years,” said one of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. “We are always happy to support them.”

There was dancing, a bouncy castle, dog show, sports competitions, face painting, gifts for the children and lots of special food—no one left hungry.

Since the pandemic began, Hungarian Scientology Volunteer Ministers, in coordination with other nonprofits and community groups, have been carrying out projects to help essential workers and those in need.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary headquarters is the Church of Scientology Budapest, whose new home was dedicated in 2016 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

For more information, visit the new interactive timeline on the Scientology website, at www.scientology.org/20-21

