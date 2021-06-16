Seth De La Pena to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Security Forum in Diplomacy, Intelligence and Defense
Seth De La Pena to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum in National Security - Diplomacy, Intelligence and Defense in Washington, DCFREMONT, CA, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Seth De La Pena from Fremont will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, National Youth Development Forum: National Security – Diplomacy, Intelligence and Defense, Washington, DC.
National Security – Diplomacy, Intelligence and Defense is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Seth De La Pena is a sophomore at Mission San Jose High School. He was nominated by Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta, GA - a school for Advanced and Gifted students where he attended middle school. Seth is well-travelled, has lived in various States and received diverse educational practices. He is academically gifted, a Duke TIP recipient and has received multiple Presidents’ Honors from both Presidents Obama and Trump during his tenure at FSA. Seth also participated often in extracurricular academic activities where he won in regional, state and international competitions. While in eighth grade, Seth joined his school as a US participant at the United Nations Headquarters for the annual global Model United Nations conference. Seth is also an accomplished student outside of school courses. At the age of eight, he established the “A Change for Kids” (ACFK) charity, a multifaceted support program dedicated to providing food, clothing, and educational assistance to regions in the Philippines. His effort and dedication did not go unnoticed when he was nominated and won the “Prudential Spirit of Community Awards” (PSCA) in 2018. PSCA is an international awards program recognizing two students from each state with immense contributions to community service. Because of this prestigious accolade, he was invited and honored by both of GA’s Senators Purdue and Isakson on Capitol Hill. He was also awarded President Trump’s Gold Service Achievement award for volunteering and humanitarian practices in the same year. Seth is honored to participate in the National Security - Diplomacy, Intelligence and Defense program. He has expressed great interest in the world of international affairs and pursued the opportunity to participate in the program for that reason. In the future, he hopes to study political science and international relations in order to reach his dream job - serving the interests of the nation while working at the Department of State or the United Nations.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Seth De La Pena to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At National Security – Diplomacy, Intelligence and Defense forum, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.
